Mondo Duplantis and girlfriend Desire Inglander go down the memory lane to the place from where he started pole vault

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Mondo Duplantis has raised the bar by breaking his own world records multiple times. Duplantis is a two-time world champion in pole vault and an Olympian. At the Tokyo Olympics, his first, he leapt 6.02m to emerge as the only man to clear the height for the title and sealed a gold medal.

Recently, Duplantis' girlfriend Desire Inglander shared a picture on Instagram story of the place where it all started for the star pole vaulter. She captioned it:

"Where it started @mondo_duplantis"

Desire Inglander shared this on her Instagram Story

Duplantis, 24, in an interview in February 2024, shared that he first tried the sport at the age of three at their family home in Lafayette, Louisiana, in the US. He said:

"Most kids had basketball nets in the backyard. We had a pole vault setup. That made us pretty unique." (via RedBull)

The young pole vaulter said it's part of his DNA as his dad is a talented pole vaulter and his mum is a former heptathlete. On this, Duplantis added:

"I always felt like I was built to pole vault. I felt like it was meant to be - for me to be the best - and that it would work out some way or another if I just stayed the path." (via World Athletics)

Mondo Duplantis beats Sam Kendricks for the first time in a championship

Mondo Duplantis at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Three

Duplantis bested Sam Kendricks, the 2017 and 2019 world champion, at the Glasgow 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships last month. He told Olympics.com that he had to give his best.

Duplantis said:

"I had to bring whatever I had because I knew Sam was going to bring his 'A' game."

The American-born Swede pole vaulter highlighted:

"Its the first time I've beaten Sam in a championship meet so I'm really happy about that. It was about time."

Duplantis described the Glasgow Indoor Championship as tough. He told World Athletics after the event:

"This was the hardest I have ever worked."

The world champion added:

"It seems to be that way when I am against Sam. He's such a tough competitor, he brings out the best in me."

Duplantis gave his all in the Glasgow Indoor Championship 2024. He successfully achieved his sixth world record at 6.24m.

Poll : Has Mondo Duplantis beaten Sam Kendricks in any championship? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion