Mondo Duplantis turns heads in a blue suit as he makes red carpet appearance with fiancee Desire Inglander

Swedish pole vaulting sensation Mondo Duplantis was honored as the Male Athlete of the Year at the 2025 Sports Awards. The prestigious accolade recognized his exceptional achievements in athletics, including multiple world records and gold medals at major competitions. At the award ceremony, he appeared alongside his fiancee Desire Inglander.

On Monday, January 20, the 25-year-old made an appearance on the red carpet with Inglander. Duplantis donned a tailored blue suit that radiated sophistication and confidence, while his Swedish model fiancee complemented his look with a stylish ensemble.

The pole vaulter shared the photos of the event on Instagram with a caption:

"Tack alla💙" (Thank you all).

The Swedish athlete's 2024 season was defined by extraordinary achievements. He successfully defended his Olympic title, setting a new world record with a 6.35-meter clearance at the Paris Games. In addition to his Olympic triumph, he broke his own world record multiple times throughout the year.

Mondo Duplantis reflects on his relationship with his fiancée Desiré Inglander

Mondo Duplantis with his fiancée, Desiré Inglander at 26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six - Source: Getty

After his record-breaking performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Mondo Duplantis proposed to his long-time girlfriend Desiré Inglander in a surprise proposal in the Hamptons in October 2024. The couple first met in 2020 at a Midsummer party in Stockholm.

The gold medalist shared that his relationship with Inglander provides a sense of balance in his life, especially given the intensity of his career as a world-class athlete. In an interview with Vogue Scandinavia, he revealed that having Inglander by his side offers him a respite from his demanding schedule and allows him to find comfort in a more personal world.

Reflecting on his emotions, he said via people.com:

"Desiré brings me such a great balance in life.It’s so nice to be able to come home and escape into a completely different world, absorb ourselves in each other and whatever we’re doing.”

Speaking about Mondo Duplantis, the Swedish model said, he keeps her grounded. As someone who describes herself as a 'planning freak; she learned to adopt a more relaxed approach to life through his influence, letting things unfold naturally instead of trying to control every detail.

Inglander was present when Duplantis broke the world record in August 2024 as the two kissed on the sidelines afterward.

