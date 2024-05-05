"Month of April was hard for me"- Tara Davis-Woodhall talks about mental health situation after opening outdoor season with a world lead 

Reigning world indoor long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall opened her 2024 outdoor season with dominant energy at the Arkansas Twilight on May 3, 2024. However, the athlete has revealed that she was not doing good mentally and physically just a month before the event.

Davis-Woodhall registered a 7.16m jump, making a world lead at the Arkansas Twilight in Fayetteville. It took her only two attempts to grab the world record. In the first attempt, she recorded a 7.07m jump and followed it with a 7.16m one to win the event.

However, it wasn't easy for her to accomplish this remarkable feat. Davis-Woodhall recently opened up about her adversities before the event on her X account. She re-posted a post from Track & Field Gazette that spoke about her achievement. In this post, she spoke about how she stood out in her outdoor season debut despite all the trials and tribulations.

Tara Davis-Woodhall stated that April was a difficult month for her. However, she did not quit and kept on going to achieve what she did in her debut.

"The month of April was hard for me. Mentally and physically. Days were long and hard. But I kept fighting. I never gave up.. Outdoor Cycle 1 done✅," she wrote on X.

Tara Davis-Woodhall's health update

Tara Davis-Woodhall was also going through some health issues last month, and she updated her social media account. She went to Austin to visit her doctor and get her checkups done.

This was just when the outdoor season was taking shape. On her Instagram story, she revealed that she developed an allergic reaction to an ingredient present in her protein drink alongside having a slight injury in her Achilles.

"In Austin seeing my doc. About to be so real rn. so this past week has been so tough. Developed a slight injury in my Achilles on top of had a severe allergic reaction to some ingredients in a protein drink I was consuming," Davis-Woodhall wrote.

She did not just reveal her situation but also shared the side effects she was facing because of the allergic reaction. Despite having a setback, Tara Davis-Woodhall stated that she wasn't going to stop there.

"The allergic reaction caused some of my muscles to "fuse" how??? idk I don't like to question things. But I'm seeing doc and things are already feeling better. Love you guys so much. Journey doesn't stop here."

The long jump phenom is not a stranger to physical and mental adversities. She has faced very tough times after her successful years at Agoura High School. Her collegiate life did not shape as expected in the beginning.

She was doubted by her coach, trolled on social media, and also went through several injuries. However, she knew how to bounce back stronger even then. All the track and field enthusiasts are eager to witness what Tara Davis-Woodhall comes up with next.