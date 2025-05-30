Months after her $50,000 donation, Simone Biles connects with hundreds of youth from Friends of the Children network

Simone Biles shared her words of wisdom with the youth as she joined the Zoom call for a good cause. Months after donating $50000 at the Friends of the Children gala, the Olympian joined the organisation and hundreds of youth via a Zoom call, championing the mission of empowering youth and families through professional mentoring.

The eleven-time Olympic medalist added another accolade to her prolific gymnastics career for her performance at the 'Redemption Tour'. Biles won her fifth Laureus World Sports award, making it her fourth World Sportswoman of the Year award. The gymnastics legend won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award in 2017, 2009, and 2020, before the one she got awarded this year.

Simone Biles has been an avid advocate for the development of youth through proper mentorship and has always championed mental health awareness. Biles' recent collaboration with the 'Friends of the Children organisation' was all about empowering the youth and their families through professional guidance and mentorship. In an Instagram post by @friendsnational, Biles joined several people on a Zoom call:

"Simone champions the mission of empowering youth and families through professional mentoring: "I love Friends of the Children so much because you have mentors - your Friends - who believe in you." Youth asked fun and smart questions, practiced short mental health exercises they can use, and were reminded just how strong, brave, and one-of-a-kind they are....."

The 2024 Paris Olympic tour for the United States Women's National Gymnastics team was called the 'Redemption Tour'. The team participated in the Olympics to seek redemption for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Where the team was unsuccessful at claiming the gold medal podium finish. Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera joined Biles to win the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles shares words of inspiration with the graduating class at Washington University.

Simone Biles took the podium to inspire the graduating class of 2025. Biles was the guest speaker at the 164th commencement ceremony of Washington University; @washu posted on their Instagram, as the Olympic legend took up the podium to share the words of inspiration:

“The world doesn’t need you to be perfect,. It needs you to be bold, it needs you to care, and to keep going even when things don’t go as planned. So go out there and write your own story — one that only you can tell."

Simone Biles was also honoured with the Doctorate of Humane Letters at the commencement ceremony at Washington University.

