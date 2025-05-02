Months after defeating Gabby Thomas at Athlos, Brittany Brown opens up on post-surgery comeback and battling endometriosis

Olympic medalist Brittany Brown recently shared her thoughts on returning to the track after battling endometriosis and undergoing surgery. The prominent athlete will feature in the Grand Slam Track, held in Miami from May 2-4.

Ad

In September 2024, Brown won the 200-meter race event at the inaugural Athlos meet, defeating Olympic champion Gabby Thomas and Pan American Games medalist Alaysha Johnson.

During her discussion with Grand Slam Track, the iconic athlete said:

"I am four months post op from a surgery. So it has been very different this season going into training and whatnot. I have a condition called Endometriosis which is a disease that one in 10 women have. So it has been an exciting and up and down, ebbs and flows. My training it's very tough and my coach expects high expectations on and off the track."

Ad

Trending

She continued:

"I'm excited to be back out here. I'm super thankful for all the community members that have reached out and asked me if I'm okay and how I'm doing. I think track has always felt like home and I feel like track has always felt like my space."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brown is a silver medalist from the 2019 World Championships in the 200 metres race event. In 2024, she won the same race event in the Diamond League. She was absent from the first Grand Slam Track meet, which was held in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Fontana, California native, also won a gold medal in the 2022 North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships in the 200 metres race event. In the 2023 World Championships, which took place in Budapest, Hungary, she clinched the seventh spot in the 100 metres.

Ad

Brittany Brown reflects on her personal growth and transformation

Brittany Brown at the Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 11 - Source: Getty

During her interview with CITIUS MAG in June 2024, Brittany Brown shared her thoughts on profound personal growth and development after receiving a prominent victory at the World Championships in 2019.

Ad

"When I won that medal in 2019, I was inside, I was working and now my life is totally different," she said. "I'm just now being more secure in who I am and what I want to do. Thankful for that growth, grateful for it." [2:33 onwards]

Last year, she also signed a contract with athletic footwear and apparel corporation, Nike.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More