"More courage in her pinky than all the adults in the room combined" - Riley Gaines lauds 6th grade girl for testifying against a transgender athlete 

Riley Gaines recently extented her praise towards a sixth grade girl who testified against a transgender athlete allowed to change in the girls' locker room.

Gaines has been an ardent advocate of women's safety in sports. She has relentlessly voiced her opinion against transgender athletes competing in women sports and sharing the same locker rooms as the female athletes.

Delilah Marshal, a sixth grade girl at the Lebonan Schools, testified against a transgender athlete who was allowed to change in the same locker room as the female athletes. Reflecting on the disturbing incident, the 11-year-old demanded for locker rooms for athletes that align with their gender.

"That was the first time I saw a boy half naked in a school that is supposed to be safe," the 6th grade girl said. "I wanted to cry, I felt so uncomfortable. The only thing that I'm asking for is that all students can change in the locker room that is matched to their gender."

Impressed by the young girl's courage, Gaines posted a picture with the girl on X (Formerly known as Twitter) and commended her saying,

"I was so honored to meet Delilah, the brave girl in this video. She's 11-years old with more courage in her pinky than all the adults in the room combined. And to no one's surprise, the boy she was warning them of has now been suspended for physically assaulting girls. Shocker."

"How do some call this 'progress'?" - Riley Gaines criticizes after five girls were banned by their coach for refraining from competing against transgender athlete

Riley Gaines lauds five girls for withdrawing to compete against transgender athlete in a throwing event.

Riley Gaines recently took a dig at the coach who banned five athletes for refraining to compete against transgender athlete.

Emmy Salerno led the other four girls to withdraw from competing against a transgender athlete at a throwing event at the 2024 Harrison County Middle School Championships track and field meet on April 18, 2024, in West Virginia.

Gaines took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and lauded the five girls while informing the prohibition posted on them by the coach.

"These girls stood up for what they believed and their coach barred them from competing. Insane," Gaines wrote. "It's dangerous to teach young girls to ignore the threats their eyes and ears are warning them of. How do some call this 'progress'?"

On April 24, 2024, Salerno signed "The Stand With Women Commitment" alongwith West Virgnia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Gaines.