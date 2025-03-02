"More important than winning a medal" - After struggling with mental health Michael Phelps reveals real reason for raising awareness for a good cause

Former Olympic champion Michael Phelps has been quite vocal about the need to increase mental health awareness. The swimming legend recently revealed his reason for raising awareness on the matter on his Instagram profile.

The official Instagram page of the Michael Phelps Foundation posted another fundraising appeal. It read:

"Our founder, @m_phelps00, once dreamed of being an Olympian. After becoming the most decorated Olympian of all time, his new dream is to save lives. It's why he started this foundation. Our IM Program teaches children how to swim and how to maintain their physical and mental health. We will continue to make Michael's dream a reality."

The post also included an image of Phelps, with the following quote:

"I want to save a life. That for me, is more important than winning a medal."

Phelps was struggling with mental health issues for a long time, but it was after the London Olympics that things got even worse. In subsequent interviews, the 39-year-old revealed that he never opened up about the same for fear of being ridiculed. In 2014, Phelps was arrested for driving under the influence, and he decided to go for therapy.

Following his checkups, Michael Phelps bounced back with a bang. He won five gold medals and a silver medal at the Rio Olympics, and soon announced his retirement from competitive swimming.

When Michael Phelps distanced himself from his children due to mental health issues

Michael Phelps on distancing himself from his children over his mental health [Image Source: Getty]

When he struggled with his mental health issues, Michael Phelps had an equally tough time staying close to his family. The former swimmer once opened up on why he ran away from his kids while dealing with his issues.

In his interaction with ESPN during the COVID-19 pandemic, Phelps mentioned how he distanced himself from his family when his mental issues aggravated.

"But when things get really bad, I literally give myself a timeout. I just have to remove myself. I don't want the kids to see me like that. So I'll go to my room for a few minutes or the office or my closet. Just a quiet setting to think and be calm by myself. To reset, in a way," he said.

Interestingly, it was his kids who helped him a lot in overcoming his depression. Phelps added:

"There are moments, those times where I'm stuck in my own head, I don't think it can get any worse, and Boomer, my 4-year-old, will walk up to me, give me a hug and just tell me he loves me. When you absolutely least expect it. It's literally the greatest thing in the world."

Michael Phelps has been consistently raising concerns about mental health awareness, especially for budding athletes. His NGO, the Michael Phelps Foundation, leaves no stone unturned in raising mental health awareness through every mode possible.

