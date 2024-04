Mt. SAC Relays 2024 Results Today: Nathalie Blomquist and Maggie Montoya top the women's 5000 Elite Run 

The 64th Mt. SAC Relays are scheduled at the Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, California, United States.

The four-day event commenced on Wednesday, April 17, and will conclude on Saturday, April 20. The event is hosted by Nike and features athletes from high schools, colleges, and professional backgrounds.

Day 3 of the 2024 Mt.SAC Relays witnessed a few remarkable performances from elite athletes in the women's and men's 5000m, and 1500m.

Results for 2024 Mt. SAC Relays

The track and field results for the 2024 Mt. SAC Relays are given below:

Results of the 2024 Mt. SAC Relays on Friday, April 19, 2024

Running events on Day 3 of the 2024 Mt. SAC Relays:

Women's 4x100 Relay

UC Riverside - 45.56

Cal St. Fullerton - 45.57

Cal Poly Pomona - 45.62

Men's 4x100 Relay

California - 39.56

Texas B - 40.18

Mt. SAC - 40.36

Women's 100 Hurdles on Day 3 of the 2024 Mt. SAC Relays

Akala Garrett - 13.23

Tess Stapleton - 13.47

Asjah Atkinson - 13.56

Men's 110 Hurdles

Jamar Marshall Jr. - 13.93

Riley Hunt - 14.03

Anthony Trucks - 14.12

Women's 400 Dash on Day 3 of the 2024 Mt. SAC Relays

Josefine Eriksen-52.36

Ziyah Holman - 52.43

Cydney Wright - 52.71

Men's 400 Dash

Daunte O'Banion - 46.29

Isaiah Shaw - 46.34

Logan Popelka - 46.36

Women's 100 Dash

Adriana Tatum - 11.30

Jaslyn Gardner - 11.36

Lauryn James - 11.41

Men's 100 Dash on Day 3 of the 2024 Mt. SAC Relays

Nolton Shelvin - 10.08

Asani Hampton - 10.15

Alonzo Floriolli - 10.18

Women's 400 Hurdles on Day 3 of the 2024 Mt. SAC Relays

Akala Garrett - 55.93

Ally Gomm - 58.63

Saira Prince - 58.85

Men's 400 Hurdles

Caleb Cavanaugh - 51.27

Chris Brinkley - 51.58

Kody Blackwood - 51.67

Womens 200 Dash

Kenondra Davis - 23.37

Dejanea Oakley - 23.40

Zahria Allers-Liburd - 23.57

Men's 200 Dash on Day 3 of the 2024 Mt. SAC Relays

Nolton Shelvin - 20.47

Abram Schaap - 20.66

MacGregor TeSelle - 20.88

Women's 800 Run:

Tracy Towns - 2:06.13

Leah Disher - 2:06.20

Mia Chavez - 2:08.05

Men's 800 Run on Day 3 of the 2024 Mt. SAC Relays

Ben Pinkel - 1:49.93

Iyan Godwin - 1:49.96

Cade Russo - 1:50.19

Women's 4x400 Relay:

Fresno State - 3:39.21

UC San Diego - 3:40.64

Cal St. Fullerton- 3:40.75

Men's 4x400 Relay:

Cal Poly -3:09.98

Arizona State - 3:09.98

UC Riverside - 3:10.41

Women's 1500 Run

Sam Poglitsch - 4:26.47

Riley Capuano - 4:28.83

Grace Meyer - 4:29.87

Men's 1500 Run:

Alex Gutierrez - 3:50.57

Fernando Morales - 3:50.61

Mason Sindelar - 3:50.80

Women's 1500 Run Elite

Stephanie Brokaw - 4:11.64

Grace Barnett - 4:12.11

Hanna Hermansson - 4:12.41

Men's 1500 Run Elite:

Garrett MacQuiddy - 3:42.50

Austen Dalquist - 3:42.89

Morgan Le Guen - 3:44.10

Girls 3200 Run HS:

Megan Crum - 10:37.15

Millie Bayles - 10:43.08

Anna Desormeau - 10:45.34

Boys 3200 Run HS:

Dylan Jubak - 9:07.52

Griffin Kushen - 9:09.20

Adrian Welton - 9:10.83

Girls 4x800 Relay HS:

Santiago - 9:04.87

Newbury Park - 9:14.90

Martin Luther King - 9:20.37

Boys 4x800 Relay HS:

Santa Barbara - 7:45.47

Cathedral - 7:47.48

Santa Margarita - 7:48.39

Girls 1 Mile Run HS:

Sadie Engelhardt - 4:31.72

Chiara Dailey - 4:48.47

Madeleine Gear - 4:51.21

Boys 1 Mile Run HS:

Evan Noonan - 4:06.89

Grant Morgenfeld - 4:08.86

Jason Parra - 4:09.10

Boys 1600 Run HS:

Evan Noonan - 4:05.51

Grant Morgenfeld -4:07.36

Jason Parra - 4:07.56

Girls 4x1600 Relay HS:

San Clemente - 21:22.95

Stockdale - 21:41.19

Torrey Pines - 21:42.63

Boys 4x1600 Relay HS

Ventura - 17:23.17

Menlo - 17:34.64

Martin Luther King - 17:41.46

Women's 5000 Run Elite:

Nathalie Blomquist - 14:59.70

Maggie Montoya - 15:26.66

Carmen Graves - 15:32.41

Men's 5000 Run Elite:

Thobias Cheruiyot - 13:51.73

Nathan Kapel - 13:53.50

Eemil Helander - 13:54.49

Field events on Day 3 of the 2024 Mt. SAC Relays:

Women High Jump:

Ashanti Elie- 1.65m

Riley Ward - 1.65m

Maddie Olson - 1.65m

Mens Discus Throw on Day 3 of the 2024 Mt. SAC Relay

Sam Hala'Ufia - 54.62m

Justice Mephors - 52.76m

Canaan Wharry - 51.73m

Womens Pole Vault:

Sophia Kowalski - 3.90m

sabelle Carreon - 3.80m

Charlotte O'Connor - 3.80m

Men's Pole Vault:

Kyle Gibbs - 5.17m

Noah Bitter - 5.00m

Ian Strode - 4.85m

Men's Long Jump:

Solomon Washington -7.88m

Derek Loccident - 7.82m

Mason Mangum - 7.80m

Women's Long Jump:

Hannah Waller - 6.43m

Alexandria Johnson - 6.27m

Tess Stapleton - 6.19m

Men's High Jump:

Elias Gerald - 2.12m

Jackson Marseille - 2.12m

Joe Lynch - 2.12m

Women's Discus Throw:

Brandy Atuatasi - 51.22m

Reese Garland - 50.84m

Roxene Simpson - 50.65m

Men's Shot Put on Day 3 of the 2024 Mt. SAC Relays

Cordell Nwokeji -18.98m

Michael Pinones - 18.47m

Michael Ogbeiwi - 17.97m

Women's Pole Vault:

Gennifer Hirata - 4.16m

Jaidyn Garrett - 4.16m

Kaeli Thompson - 4.01m

Men's Pole Vault Elite:

Tyler Burns - 5.35m

Skyler Magula - 5.35m

Max Manson - 5.35m

Women's High Jump:

Elizabeth Tarczy - 1.77m

Eliana Saunders - 1.72m

Macaria Moore-Bastide - 1.72m

Women's Shot Put:

Meredith Clark - 16.38m

Tuane Silver - 16.25m

Jasmine Greer - 15.45m

Men's High Jump:

Osawese Agbonkonkon - 2.13m

Miles Gran - t2.08m

Jack Normand - 2.03m

Men's Triple Jump:

Dillon Peters - 15.35m

Stafon Roach -15.25m

Kevin Snyder - 15.21m

Women's Triple Jump:

Lauren Reed - 12.74m

Kennedy Johnson - 12.72m

Melody Nwagwu - 12.71m

Women's Pole Vault:

Alayna Falak - 4.05m

Tessani Foster - 3.95m

Claire Bybee - 3.95m

Men's Pole Vault

Simon Park - 5.17m

Hilton Green - 5.17m

Oscar Prieto - 5.02m

Men's Discus Throw:

Jeremiah Nubbe - 58.87m

Leo Neugebauer - 58.70m

Andrew White - 56.99m

Men's High Jump:

Leland Lieberg - 2.02m

Enrique Lara - 1.97m

Victor Ezike - 1.97m

Women's Discus Throw

Ines Lopez - 53.93m

Nina Ndubuisi - 53.81m

Chrystal Herpin - 53.54m