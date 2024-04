Mt. Sac Relays 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and more

The Mt. Sac Relays 2024, which is the event's 64th edition, will be held from Wednesday, April 17 to Saturday, April 20 at the Hilmer Lodge Stadium, California. Over the years, the track and field competitions have attracted top athletes from all over the globe and include various contests like sprint, hurdle, and relay.

Where to watch the Mt. Sac Relays 2024?

The Mt. Sac Relays 2024 will be streamed on RunnerSpace but the broadcast and on-demand video is just for RunnerSpace plus subscribers.

When will the Mt. Sac Relays 2024 take place?

The Mt. Sac Relays 2024 will take place from Wednesday, April 17 to Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Mt. Sac Relays 2024 Schedule

All times are in PDT (Pacific Daylight Time).

Wednesday, April 17

1:00pm: Collegiate Men 100m: Dec/B Track

1:45 pm: Collegiate Men Long Jump: Dec/B

2:00pm: Elite Women 100m Hurdles: Hep/Invitational

2:30pm: Elite Men 100m: Dec/Invitational

2:45pm: Elite Women High Jump: Hep Invitational

3:00pm: Collegiate Men Put: Dec/B

3:15pm: Elite Men Long Jump: Dec Invitational

4:15pm: Collegiate Men High Jump: Dec/B

4:45pm: Elite Men Shot Put: Dec/Invitational

5:15pm: Elite Women Shot Put: Hep/Invitational

6:00pm: Collegiate Men 400m: Dec/B

6:45pm: Elite Men 200m: Hep/Invitational

7:00pm: Elite Men High Jump: Dec/Invitational

8:45pm: Elite Men 400m: Dec/Invitational

Thursday April 18

1:00pm: Collegiate Women Javelin: Collegiate

1:00pm: Collegiate Men 110m Hurdles: Dec/B

1:45pm: Collegiate Men Discus Throw: Dec/B

2:00pm: Elite Women Long Jump: Hep/Invitational

2:00pm: Elite Men 110m Hurdles: Dec/Invitational

2:45pm: Elite Men Discus Throw: Dec/Invitational

3:15pm: Collegiate Men Pole Vault: Dec/B

4:00pm: Elite Women Javelin: Hep/Invitational

4:15pm: Elite Men Pole Vault: Dec/Invitational

5:30pm: Collegiate Men Javelin: Dec/B

6:00pm: Elite Women 800m: Hep/Invitational

6:45pm: Collegiate Men 1500m: Dec/B

6:45pm: Elite Men Javelin: Dec/Invitational

7:55pm: Elite Men 1500m: Dec/Invitational

8:00pm: Collegiate Women 3000m Steeplechase: Collegiate

8:00pm: Elite Men Javelin: Invitational

9:05pm: Collegiate Men 3000m Steeplechase: Collegiate

9:30pm: Elite Women Javelin: Invitational

10:00pm: Elite Women 3000m Steeplechase: Invitational

10:25pm: Elite Men 3000m Steeplechase: Invitational

10:50pm: Elite Women 10,000m Invitational A

11:00pm: Elite Men Javelin: Collegiate

11:30pm: Elite Men 10,000m: Invitational A

Friday April 19

12:00am: Elite Women 10,000m: Invitational B

12:40am: Elite Men 10,000m: Invitational B

1:10am: Collegiate Men 10,000m: Collegiate A

1:10am: Collegiate Women 10,000m: Collegiate A

12:00pm: Collegiate Women High Jump: Collegiate B

12:30pm: Collegiate Men Discus Throw: Collegiate B

1:00pm: Collegiate Women Pole Vault: Collegiate C

1:00pm: Collegiate Men Pole Vault: Collegiate C

2:00pm: Collegiate Men Long Jump: Collegiate

2:00pm: Collegiate Men 4x100m Relay: Collegiate

2:00pm: Collegiate Men High Jump: Collegiate A

2:00pm: Collegiate Women Long Jump: Collegiate

2:00pm: Collegiate Women 4x100m Relay: Collegiate

2:25pm: Collegiate Women 100m Hurdles: Collegiate

2:50pm: Collegiate Men 110m Hurdles: Collegiate

3:00pm: Collegiate Women Discus Throw: Collegiate B

3:00pm: Collegiate Women Discus Throw: Collegiate A

3:15pm: Collegiate Women 400m: Collegiate

3:45pm: Collegiate Men 400m: Collegiate

4:00pm: Collegiate Men Pole Vault: Collegiate A

4:00pm: Collegiate Men Pole Vault: Collegiate A

4:00pm: Collegiate Men Shot Put: Collegiate

4:15pm: Collegiate Women 100m: Collegiate

4:45pm: Collegiate Men 100m: Collegiate

5:20pm: Collegiate Women 400m Hurdles: Collegiate

5:30pm: Collegiate Women High Jump Collegiate A

5:30pm: Collegiate Men Discus Throw Collegiate A

5:45pm: Collegiate Men 400M Hurdles: Collegiate

6:00pm: Collegiate Women Shot Put: Collegiate

6:05pm: 200M Women Collegiate Collegiate

6:30pm: Collegiate Men 200M: Collegiate

6:55pm: Collegiate Women 800M: Collegiate

7:00pm: Collegiate Women Triple Jump: Collegiate

7:00pm: Collegiate Women Pole Vault: Collegiate B

7:00pm: Collegiate Men High Jump: Collegiate B

7:00pm Triple Jump Men Collegiate Collegiate

7:00pm: Collegiate Men Pole Vault: Collegiate B

7:15pm: Collegiate Men 800M: Collegiate

8:40pm: Collegiate Women 4x400M Relay: Collegiate

8:55pm: Collegiate Men 4x400M Relay: Collegiate

9:15pm: Collegiate Women 1500M: Collegiate Running Track

9:35pm: Collegiate Men 1500M: Collegiate

9:55pm: Elite Women 1500M: Invitational

10:00pm : Collegiate Women Pole Vault: Collegiate D

10:05pm: Elite Men 1500M: Invitational

10:15pm: High School Girls 3200M: Invitational

10:30pm: High School Boys 3200M: Invitational

10:45pm: High School Girls 4x800M Relay: Invitational

11:00pm : High School Boys 4x800M Relay: Invitational

11:15pm: High School Girls Mile: Invitational

11:25pm: High School Boys Mile: Invitational

11:35pm: High School Girls 4x1600M Relay: Invitational

Saturday April 20

12:00am: High School Boys 4x1600M Relay: Invitational

12:25am: Elite Women 5000M: Invitational Running Track

1:05am: Collegiate Men 5000M: Collegiate A

1:40am: Collegiate Women 5000M: Collegiate A

2:05am: Collegiate Men 5000M: Collegiate A

12:00pm: High School Girls Shot Put: Seeded

12:00pm: Munchkin Boys & Girls 800m: Mixed Kids

12:00pm: High School Boys Discus Throw: Seeded

12:00pm: Collegiate Women Hammer Throw: Collegiate

12:15pm: Munchkin Mixed Boys &Girls 400M: Kids

12:15pm: Opening Track

12:30pm: High School Boys Long Jump: Seeded

12:30pm: High School Girls Long Jump: Seeded

1:00pm: High School Girls High Jump: Invitational

1:00pm: High School Girls Pole Vault: Seeded

1:00pm: High School Pole Vault: Seeded

1:00pm: High School Boys High Jump: Seeded

1:30pm: High School Boys Shot Put: Seeded

1:30pm: High School Girls Discus Throw: Seeded

1:35pm: High School Girls 4x100M Relay Seeded

1:45pm: High School Girls 4x100M Relay: Invitational

1:45pm: High School Boys 4x100M Relay: Seeded

1:50pm: High School Boys 4x100M Relay: Seeded

1:55pm: High School Boys 4x100M Relay: Invitational

2:00pm: High School Girls 800M: Seeded

2:10pm: High School Boys 800M: Seeded

2:15pm: Paralympic Mixed Boys & Girls 100M: Ambulatory

2:20pm: Paralympic Women 100M: Ambulatory

2:25pm: Paralympic Men 100M: Ambulatory

2:30pm: High School Boys Long Jump: Invitational

2:30pm: High School Girls Long Jump: Invitational

2:40pm: High School Girls 100M Hurdles: Invitational

2:40pm: High School Girls 100M Hurdles: Seeded

2:45pm: High Jump Boys High School Invitational Field South

2:50pm: High School Boys 110M Hurdles: Seeded

2:50pm: High School Boys 110M Hurdles Invitational

3:00pm: Collegiate Men Hammer Throw: Collegiate

3:00pm: High School Boys Pole Vault: Invitational Field North

3:00pm: High School Boys 200MInvitational Running Track

3:00pm: High School Boys Discus Throw: Invitational

3:05pm: High School Girls 800M Invitational

3:10pm: High School Boys 800M: Invitational

3:15pm: Elite Women 4x100M Relay: Invitational

3:20pm: Elite Men 4x100M Relay: Invitational

3:25pm: Paralympic Mixed Boys & Girls 400M: Wheelchair

3:30pm: High School Girls 400M: Invitational

3:30pm: High School Boys Triple Jump: Seeded

3:30pm: High School Girls Pole Vault: Invitational

3:30pm: High School Girls Shot Put: Invitational

3:35pm: High School Girls 400M: Seeded

3:45pm: High School Boys 400M: Invitational

3:50pm: High School Boys 400M: Seeded

3:55pm: Elite Women 400M: Invitational

4:00pm: Elite Men 400M: Invitational

4:00pm: Elite Women Shot Put Women: Invitational

4:10pm: Elite Women 100M Hurdles: Invitational

4:20pm: Elite Men 110M Hurdles: Invitational

4:30pm: Elite Men Long Jump Invitational

4:30pm: High School Girls 100M: Invitational

4:30pm: Elite Women High Jump: Invitational

4:30pm: Elite Women Long Jump: Invitational

4:35pm: High School Girls 100M: Seeded

4:40pm: High School Girls 100M

4:45pm: Elite Men Discus Throw: Invitational

4:45pm: High School Boys 100M: Invitational

4:50pm: High School Boys 100M: Seeded

4:55pm: High School Boys 100M:

5:00pm: Elite Women 100M: Invitational

5:10pm: Elite Men 100M: Invitational

5:20pm: Elite Women Pole Vault: Invitational

5:20pm: Elite Women 400M Hurdles: Invitational

5:20pm: Elite Men Pole Vault: Invitational

5:30pm: High School Girls Triple Jump: Seeded

5:30pm: Elite Women Hammer Throw: Invitational

5:30pm: High School Boys Shot Put: Invitational

5:30pm: 400M Hurdles Girls High School: Invitational

5:35pm: Elite Men 400M Hurdles: Invitational

5:45pm: Elite Men Shot Put: Invitational

5:50pm: High School Boys 400M Hurdles: Invitational

6:00pm: High School Girls 300M Hurdles Invitational

6:05pm: High School Girls 300M Hurdles: Seeded

6:15pm: High School Girls 300M Hurdles : Invitational

6:15pm: Elite Men High Jump Invitational

6:20pm: High School Boys 300M Hurdles: Seeded

6:30pm: Elite Women Triple Jump: Invitational

6:30pm: Elite Women Discus Throw: Invitational

6:30pm: Elite Men Triple Jump: Invitational

6:30pm: Paralympic Women 200M: Ambulatory

6:35pm: Paralympic Men 200M: Ambulatory

6:40pm: High School Girls 200M: Invitational

6:45pm: High School Girls 200M: Seeded

6:48pm: High School Girls 200M: Rated

6:55pm: High School Boys 200M: Seeded

6:58pm: High School Boys 200M: Rated

7:00pm: Elite Men Hammer Throw: Invitational

7:05pm: Elite Women 200M: Invitational

7:15pm: Elite Men 200M: Invitational

7:25pm: Elite Women 800M: Invitational

7:30pm: High School Girls Discus Throw: Invitational

7:35pm: Elite Men 800M: Invitational

7:45pm: Elite Women 4x400M Relay: Invitational

7:55pm: Elite Women 4x400M Relay: Invitational

8:00pm: High School Girls High Jump: Seeded

8:05pm: High School Girls Sprint Medley (1,600M): Invitational

8:15pm: High School Boys Sprint Medley (1,600M): Invitational

8:25pm: High School Girls 4x800M Relay: Seeded

8:30pm: High School Boys Triple Jump: Invitational

8:30pm: Triple Jump Girls High School Invitational

8:40pm: High School Boys 4x800M Relay: Seeded

8:50pm: High School Girls 4x200M Relay: Invitational

8:55pm: High School Girls 4x200M Relay: Seeded

9:05pm: High School Boys 4x200M Relay: Invitational

9:10pm: High School Boys 4x200M Relay: Seeded

9:20pm: High School Girls Distance Medley: Invitational

9:35pm: High School Boys Distance Medley: Invitational

9:50pm: High School 4x400M Relay: Invitational

9:55pm: High School Girls 4x400M Relay: Seeded

10:00pm: High School Girls 4x400M Relay: Rated

10:05pm: 4x400M Relay Boys High School: Invitational

10:10pm: High School Boys 4x400M Relay: Seeded

10:15pm: High School Boys 4x400M Relay: Rated

10:20pm: High School Girls 4x1600M Relay: Seeded

10:40pm: High School Boys 4x1600M Relay: Seeded

11:00pm: High School Girls 4x1600M Relay Rated

1:35am: High School Girls 4x100M Relay: Seeded

