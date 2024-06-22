Allyson Felix's brand, "Saysh," recently released its very first TV commercial on the big screens at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials. The former American sprinter shared her thoughts on this special achievement.

Felix is one of the most decorated track and field athletes and is a five-time Olympian with 11 Olympic medals, 7 of which are gold. Her last Olympic appearance was in 2020 before she retired in 2022. Now, she is the business owner of the shoe brand, Saysh, which was started by her after the Nike controversy.

She has come up with the first TV commercial for her brand, which was displayed on Day 1 of the Olympic trials. Beaming with pride, Felix shared a video on her Instagram handle that showcased her entire journey and added a heartfelt note in the caption:

"A huge moment! From competing at the Olympic Trials to having @bysasysh tv debut during the coverage. My 18 year old self never could have imagined after first stepping foot on this stage that I'd be here. I'm working towards a legacy that empowers women to pursue their dreams relentlessly in the face of all adversity."

Allyson Felix on not competing in the Olympic trials for the first time

Allyson Felix made her Olympic debut in 2004 Athens, and ever since then, she has competed in every iteration until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 2024 Summer Games is the first time the former sprinter will be a spectator at the Olympics.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared her thoughts about the same on her Instagram handle by sharing a bunch of her old pictures on the track with a heartfelt note in the caption.

"It feel so strange not to be running at Olympic Trials," wrote Allyson Felix. "A wierd mix of every emotion from gratitude to grief. So many memories over the 20 years I competed. There is nothing like giving everything you have to make Team USA."

She also added a "pro tip" for the athletes about to compete in the trials.

"A little pro tip for everyone putting it all on the line: Dreams will come true and hearts will be broken. This moment doesn't define you, it's simply part of your journey."

Allyson Felix has collaborated with Yahoo as a correspondent for all the track and field events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled to commence on July 26 and conclude on August 11.