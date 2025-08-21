  • home icon
  "My angel army has grown" - Lindsey Vonn grieves the loss of her loved ones in emotional note ahead of 2025 skiing season

“My angel army has grown” - Lindsey Vonn grieves the loss of her loved ones in emotional note ahead of 2025 skiing season

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Aug 21, 2025 01:11 GMT
STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty
Lindsey Vonn grieves the loss of her loved ones (Image Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn recently penned an emotional note grieving the loss of her loved ones. As the American gears up for the 2025 skiing season, she shared a snap of her helmet for the slopes, where she had written the initials of the people she has lost over the years.

On November 1st in 2018, Vonn’s grandfather, Don Kildow passed away at the age of 88 due to natural causes. The skier was incredibly close to Kildow, having found inspiration from him throughout her career. That year at the PyeongChang Winter Games, she honored his memory by wearing his initials on her helmet.

Over the past few years, Lindsey Vonn has dealt with multiple more losses. In 2022, the Olympic medalist lost her mother, Linda Krohn, to ALS. Earlier this year, she mourned the passing of her pet dog Lucy. Recently, Vonn took to her Instagram story to share a snap of herself racing helmet, where multiple initials can be seen near the bottom. She wrote,

“When I retired in 2019 there was only one name on my helmet....My angel army has grown 💔.”
Via @lindseyvonn on Instagram
Via @lindseyvonn on Instagram

At the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, Vonn also honored the memory of her grandfather by spreading some of his ashes near the mountain where the races were held.

Lindsey Vonn pens encouraging note for fans

Vonn at the 2025 ESPYs (Image Source: Getty)
Vonn at the 2025 ESPYs (Image Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn is undoubtedly one of the best skiers of all-time. The first leg of the American’s career on the slopes took place between 2001 and 2019. During this time, she claimed wins in 82 World Cup races, while clinching 16 discipline and four overall World Cup titles.

In 2024, Vonn underwent a successful knee surgery and returned to the snow after five years of retirement. Recently, the former World Champion encouraged fans to take a chance on themselves in an encouraging note, writing on Instagram,

“It's time to take a "Chance" on yourself. Life is short. We often put off our dreams or stop dreaming altogether for one reason or another. But, what if you take the chance? You might ask yourself, "What if I fail?". But, what if you succeed? Take the chance before it's too late. Follow your dreams, get the dog (Chance ↑), make the call, take the leap, apply for the job, try a new exercise, sign up for that marathon (although I hate running), go on that trip, go to the concert, change jobs. Take a chance on YOU!! You never know where it will take you! I believe in you!!”
Lindsey Vonn has experienced remarkable success in her comeback to skiing, having won silver in the super-G discipline at the World Cup Finals. The American has announced that she intends to race at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics before retiring again.

Edited by Riddhi Acharya
