"My baby sister would cry inconsolably" - When Simone Biles reflected on her sister Adria's strong attachment to her adoptive parents

Simone Biles reflected on her role as a protective big sister to Adria and highlighted her attachment to her adoptive parents in her autobiography, "Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance". She recalled she felt responsible for her younger sister, always looking after and guiding her, even though she was a child herself.

Over time, Adria grew closer to her grandparents. Biles wrote:

"I seemed to believe that I was in charge of her, and even with our grandparents now looking out for us, I would always hold her hand and wipe her face if she was crying, and I’m sure I also told her what to do and how to do it. Us younger ones got dropped off at day care, my baby sister would cry inconsolably.

At dinner each night, Adria would wriggle her way out of her high chair, toddle over to Grandma, climb into her lap, and finish her plate there. Grandma allowed my sister to stick to her like glue because she knew Adria needed that security."

After navigating three years in the foster care system, the two were adopted by their maternal grandfather and grandmother, Ron, and his second wife Nellie, when they were six and four, respectively.

"I will forever look up to you" - Simone Biles' sister Adria expressed her pride at the gymnast's remarkable performance at the Paris Games

Simone Biles of Team United States at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles' sister Adria penned a heartwarming message for the gymnast following her heroics at the 2024 Paris Games, where she bagged four medals, including three golds in team, all-around, and vault, and a silver in the floor event.

Expressing her pride in her sister, Adria shared their childhood picture and wrote:

"The little girl in me would look for you in every single room she walks into. you have made me into the person i am today and i will forever look up to you. i love you sister 🤍"

Adria has always been by the gymnast's side. When Biles got married to Jonathan Owens, Adria was her bridesmaid.

