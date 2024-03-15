"My built-in best friend"- Simone Biles' sister Adria pens heartfelt note on gymnast's birthday

Simone Biles turned 27 on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The Olympic gold medalist's sister, Adria Biles penned a heartfelt birthday note for her sister. Adria was joined by thousands of fans worldwide to wish the star gymnast on special occasion.

Simone is the most decorated gymnast and enjoys a huge fan following all over the world. With the Paris Olympics 2024 just around the corner, she is laser focused on making it to the five-member US Olympics gymnastics team later this year.

Biles is yet to kickstart her 2024 season but is determined to be ready in top form ahead of the pinnacle event. This brings huge excitement and anticipation among fans as this year's US Olympic Gymnastics trials in June would be one of the most competitive trials as top gymnasts like Gabby Douglas, Suni Lee are all set to compete for the Olympic team position.

Simone's sister, Adria is also a former gymnast who bid adieu to the sport in 2016 after competing for almost 10 years. Adria took to Instagram and sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Simone in her stories.

"Happy Birthday to my built in best friend! 27 looks great on you sister," she wrote.

Simone Biles and Adria Biles (@adria_biles)

Simone Biles' adoption from foster care

At a very young age, Biles and her siblings were placed in foster care. She explained that it was because of the drug and alcohol addiction of her biological mother. In addition, her mother's legal issues resulted in her imprisonment.

Biles and her siblings spent three years in foster care before being adopted by her grandparents. Simone as well as Adria were adopted by Ronald and Nellie Biles whereas Ashley and Tevin were adopted by Ronald Biles' sister.

The star gymnast considers herself fortunate to have been adopted by her grandparents and refers to them as her parents. Ronald and Nellie Biles supported her dream of becoming a professional gymnast and always supported her throughout her journey.