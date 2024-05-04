"My comeback is always bigger"- Fastest 100m woman alive Elaine Thompson-Herah excited for Paris Olympics 2024

Elaine Thompson-Herah is all girded up for the Paris Olympics 2024. After being away from the track for almost two years after sustaining a shin splint injury, she returned to her professional endeavors last year, and now, she has her head high for the coveted event.

Thompson is currently training under a new coach, Reynaldo Walcott, who is also known for training her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

In an exclusive with Athletics Weekly, Thompson-Herah said that she was getting used to the new training setup and adapting to the changes while working towards her goals. On being asked about how the two-year injury hiatus has been for her, she replied:

“My setbacks make me a better person and my comeback is always bigger and better than before,” she said (1:45-1:52).

Talking about the Paris Olympics, Elaine Thompson-Herah added that she is 'confident' for the event, and being a reigning Olympic champion, she does not want to take much pressure and wants to stay focused. She States:

"I'm definitely confident, not super not over but confident and I don't want to you know apply too much pressure on myself as a reigning Olympic champion." (2:51-3:00)

However, she is also aware of the challenges that she is going to encounter during the Paris spectacle, but she adds that she still has it in her, and the runner wants to replicate her three-peat Tokyo Olympics performance on French soil.

A brief glimpse into Elaine Thompson-Herah's Olympic career

The 2016 Rio Olympics were Elaine Thompson-Herah's maiden Olympic appearance and she won women's 100-meter gold despite falling behind her American rival Tori Bowie, as after the 60-meter mark, it was Thompson-Herah who made her way toward the finish line and cut the tape in a blistering 10.71 seconds.

The 31-year-old sprinter also stood atop the podium in 200 meters after securing a place in the latter category following the medical clearance and won the race in 21.78 seconds, with this, she became the first female athlete in 28 years to clinch an Olympic sprinting double. Furthermore, she was also able to secure a silver in the 4 x 100-meter relay as well.

The following 2020 Tokyo Olympics witnessed history after Elaine Thompson-Herah hit an Olympic three-peat. In the 100-meter category, she broke the 33-year-old Olympic record of 10.62 seconds held by Florence Griffith Joyner by winning the race in 10.61 seconds, which was also a new national record. In 200 meters, she secured the top spot after finishing the race in 21.53 seconds, followed by another gold in the women's 4 x 100m relay.