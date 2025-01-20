17-year-old Quincy Wilson opens up on meeting his 'favorite person' at the Paris Olympics

One of the best teenage athletes in the history of US Sports, Quincy Wilson, became the youngest male athlete ever to grab a gold medal in the Olympics. During his successful debut in Paris, the athlete also got to meet his most-favored sportsperson at the event.

Wilson, who at just 16 years of age registered for the men's 4x400m relay pool for the Olympics, shared how he was able to meet three-time Olympic gold medallist and four-time NBA Champion, LeBron James. During FloTrack, “Quincy Wilson, Jake Odey-Jordan & Colin Abrams Talk 2025, Will Quincy Run The 400mH?!” Wilson talked about the NBA superstar in one of the segments.

“Stayed in Olympic Village yes I did and my favorite person I got to see is LeBron James. LeBron James everybody's idol, and I just think he's the GOAT and for in track everybody. I'm just so thankful that I was able to get the moment and just meet anybody I've never met before and it was a great experience basically seeing people from different countries, seeing people from different like coming from different places and we all coming together to compete for one thing that we've been training for four years which is one great thing to see,” he said [3:15 onwards].

Quincy Wilson also broke the U18 world record in the 400m dash at the 2024 US Olympics Trials - a record that had stood for more than 40 years.

Quincy Wilson sets new National Record in 4×400 with Bullis Team

Quincy Wilson at the Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson has been setting records and achieving impressive feats on the track from an early age. The teenager, along with his 4×400 mixed relay team consisting of Chrishelle Campbell, Cameron Homer, and Morgan Rothwell, set a new National Record at the Virginia Showcase Indoor Event. The team took 3:22.94s to conclude the race with Wilson clocking 46.33s.

In 2023, he secured the New Balance Nationals indoor 400-metre event. He started running when he was eight years old and is considered one of the best in the field.

While focusing on his track profession he has not left his studies behind. He also devotes time to his academics and studies multiple subjects. Wilson has also become one of the youngest athletes to secure NIL deals with multiple brands.

