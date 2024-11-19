Stephen Nedoroscik is all set to compete in the semifinals of the 33rd season of the 'Dancing with the Stars'. The Paris Olympics medalist gymnast recently revealed some of the best moments along with his dance partner Rylee Arnold.

When asked about their favorite performance, Nedoroscik and Arnold replied that it was the Viennese waltz, performed by the duo in the 500th episode of 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Arnold further explained in the video uploaded on her Instagram story,

"Honestly, that was one of my very favorites that we did [perform] all of the season. I think it was so special because of the recreation of such an iconic dance that 'Dancing with the Stars' ever had, of Mark and Charli's Viennese waltz [which was performed previously in Season 31]. It was so special to their heart, so nice to go out there, and do them proud. Also, we've never seen the sentimental Steve? So everyone was going to see our love for dance and how grateful we are to be here."

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold achieved a near perfect score of 29 out of 30 for their Viennese waltz dance during the seventh week of the 33rd season of 'Dancing with the Stars'. The duo also performed a jive on the song 'Love is Embarassing' by Olivia Rodrigo, securing a 25 out of 30 to secure their entry into the top five, and subsequently the semifinals.

Stephen Nedoroscik on his experience of working with Rylee Arnold during DWTS

Stephen Nedoroscik has been vocal on his apprehensions about his dancing skills ahead of joining the 'Dancing with the Stars'. The double Olympic medalist gymnast also credited his dance partner Rylee Arnold for helping him come over those insecurities.

In a podcast session with Joe Vulpis, broadcasted in early October, Nedoroscik opened up on his apprehensions about joining the 'Dancing with the Stars'. In his words,

"I didn't really want to dance ever, so I was just like you know what, I suck at this, I'm never gonna do it. And then I got a call for 'Dancing with the Stars', and I was like, this is too good of an opportunity to turn down."

Nedoroscik also recalled how Arnold helped him out with insecurities about dancing.

"I'm so lucky cause I got Rylee paired at me, and we have like very similar energy, so like immediately I was a little embarassed, cause I wan't picking up on the steps very fast, but like she saw how motivated I was, and like I was like if I'm doing this, I'm going all out...So like that's what I've been doing and I've been getting compliments from all around, and that alone just chips away those insecurities."

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold have made it to the top five, which is one step better than Arnold's previous outing with Harry Jowsey, who finished sixth overall last year. The two aim to make it to the grand finale, even as the semifinals commence from tonight, i.e. November 19.

