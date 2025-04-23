"My forever hero" - Allyson Felix beams with pride over family member's contribution to women's sports

Retired track and field athlete Allyson Felix praised her brother Wes following his appearance at the Business of Women's Sports Summit. The siblings were speakers at the Summit, with Allyson being a featured speaker. The former track star is the co-founder of the Women’s sports talent management firm, Always Alpha, who partnered with Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment to organize the summit.

Ad

Allyson Felix is the most decorated track and field athlete in history, with a record 20 World Championship medals and 11 Olympic medals. Her breakthrough came at the 2005 World Championships in Helsinki, where she won her first world title. Her brother, Wes Felix, is also Allsyon's agent and business partner. Together, the siblings launched their own shoe brand, named Saysh.

Allyson took to Instagram to praise her brother, who made an appearance at the Business of Women's Sports Summit.

Ad

Trending

"for once I got to sit back and listen to @wesfelix22 on a panel talking @bysaysh + @always.alpha 🙌 he's been committed to women's sports long before the wave. a real ally and my forever hero 💙,"

Still taken from Felix's Instagram (Source: @allysonfelix/Instagram)

The 3rd Annual Business of Women's Sports Summit was organised by Always Alpha, Allyson's talent management firm and Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment. Their joint venture aims to help women in sports connect and grow.

Ad

Allyson Felix 'loved' her race in Tokyo

Allyson Felix at The Olympic Games - Tokyo 2020 - Source: Getty

Former track and field star Allyson Felix previously revealed that she 'loved' her race at the Tokyo Olympics, stating that it signified a lot of things for her personally. Felix is the most decorated track and field athlete ever, and at the Tokyo Games, she grabbed two Olympic medals, including a gold at the Women's 4x400m Relay.

Ad

Felix discussed her career in an interview with Olympics.com, where she stated that she missed competing and that the Tokyo Games were very special to her. She said (0:03 onwards):

"I love just the thrill of competition. You know, getting on the line and knowing who was going to be the best in that moment. That's probably what I miss most. The team camaraderie, and those things. I'm grateful for so many incredible moments, I have such great memories from competing in the sport.

Ad

"I really love my final race in Tokyo. It was really special. For me, it was much bigger than just running. It was all about overcoming adversity and being a mother, and I got to run in shoes that my company created. And I think it was a full-circle moment and so that one always sticks out as being very significant."

Ad

Allyson Felix announced her retirement from athletics after the 2022 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More