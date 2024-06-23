"My goal is to get Shot Put in the Arnold Classic"- Joe Kovacs wants field events to be promoted similarly like Grand Slam Track league

Two-time Olympic medalist Joe Kovacs aims to include shot put in the Arnold Classic to promote the sport akin to Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league. The athlete claimed he wants to take responsibility for the promotion of field events after he is done with the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Joe Kovacs has amassed numerous accolades for the United States in his prolific track and field career. He is a two-time Olympian and won silvers in both instances. Kovacs has also secured two world championship golds and silvers respectively.

He has also lifted the Diamond League trophy twice in his career, clinching the gold on both occasions. The 34-year-old is currently ranked second in the men's shot put rankings by World Athletics, just behind his compatriot Ryan Crouser.

Trending

Joe Kovacs recently claimed in an interview that he wants to promote track and field sports. The Pennsylvania native gave an example of former Olympic champion Michael Johnson and appreciated his efforts to endorse the track running domain with the newly launched Grand Slam Track league. He said (via Citius Mag):

"It’s great for us to breakup sometimes and the throwers might need to have a little expo outside of the track, the same way that Michael Johnson is highlighting the track and field events and trying to make a story behind it."

Kovacs assumed the responsibility of elevating shot put and other field disciplines and added that he aims to get shot put included in the esteemed Arnold Strongman Classic and other strongman competitions. He said:

"I got to focus on the Olympics now, but I think it's my turn to kind of foster that for field events. My goal is to get the shot put in the Arnold Classic and all the strongman competitions."

Expand Tweet

Joe Kovacs secures his ticket for his third consecutive Olympics

Joe Kovacs (Image via Getty)

Joe Kovacs has been one of the most consistent performers for the United States in track and field events. The thrower participated in his maiden Olympic event in 2016 in Rio, where he earned a silver with a 21.78-meter throw while Ryan Crouser won the gold. In his second quadrennial event in Tokyo, Kovacs again secured a silver with a 22.65 finish.

The American athlete has punched his ticket for yet another Summer Games as he placed second in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Saturday with a throw of 22.43 meters.

Joe Kovacs' arch-rival and the reigning two-time Olympic champion, Crouser, won the trials and secured his spot in the Paris Olympics as well. He defeated Kovacs with a throw of 22.84 meters, which he achieved in the fourth attempt.