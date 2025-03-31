"My heart is broken"- Lindsey Vonn pens emotional note as her pet dog passes away

Lindsey Vonn's 9-year-old dog, Lucy recently passed away. She shared the news on her social media, mourning the loss of her beloved dog. Lucy was a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dog.

AP News reported that Lucy suffered from kidney failure, which affected her health. The skier adopted her dog in 2016 while she was on a trip to Bologna, Italy. Vonn wanted a smaller dog that could travel with her to competitions, as it is difficult to carry larger dogs.

Vonn shared the news on her Instagram handle along with some memories of her dog. She wrote:

"💔RIP Lucy🐶🕊️… today my sweet, sweet Lucy left us. 9 years ago she came into my life, and from the very first moment until the very last, she brought so much light and love to me and everyone she met. We traveled the world together, skied, hiked, biked, explored, went down waterfalls, up in air balloons, to the Olympics… we went on SO many incredible adventures together, and created so many memories that I am beyond lucky to have shared with her."

The skiing legend also reshared the post on her Instagram story with a caption:

"RIP Lucy. My heart is broken..."

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @lindseyvonn

Lindsey Vonn has two more dogs, Leo - a brindle boxer and bear.

Lindsey Vonn reveals how her dog, Lucy, changed her life

Lindsey Vonn at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Lucy Vonn, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, became a familiar presence on the World Cup tour alongside Vonn. She was the only animal permitted inside the Main Press Center during the Olympic Games and was often seen by Lindsey’s side. For two years, Lucy remained a constant companion for Vonn and provided comfort.

Unlike others in her circle, Lucy had no interest in skiing. She simply stayed by the skier’s side, ready to snuggle, no matter the outcome of a race.

Reflecting on the bond with Lucy, the gold medalist said:

"It's changed my experience being on the road.I don't think about being in a hotel anymore. I always have someone who's excited to see me. She makes me feel a little less alone. She has no idea if I ski. She doesn't care. And she'll snuggle with me no matter what. It's awesome." (espn.in)

Following her divorce from Thomas Vonn in 2011, Lindsey Vonn had other rescue dogs—Leo, who survived a car accident, and Bear. Notably, Lucy was the one who traveled with her, often becoming the center of attention wherever they went. Even Vonn’s trainer, Alex Bunt, noted that in some places, Lucy was more popular than the Olympic champion herself.

