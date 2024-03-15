Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens has posted a heartfelt birthday wish for the gymnastics queen as she turned 29 on March 14th. Owens was joined by scores of other athletes including Jordan Chiles and Zoe Miller to celebrate the GOAT's birthday.

Biles was born on March 14, 1997 in Columbus, Ohio, and has gone on to become the most decorated gymnast in history. As she braces for one more year, an important one given the Paris Olympics ahead, her husband is wishing nothing more than 'a special year' for her.

The NFL safety shared a series of pictures of them enjoying their recent vacation in Hawaii and credited Biles for making him a better person. Promising support at every step of life, he wrote:

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul, my amazing wife. So crazy to me how life aligns you with the person that you’re meant to be with, you’ve made me a better man in so many ways i can’t explain it. My heart, my rock and my best friend all in one. I love you so much baby, this is going to be a special year for you and i can’t wait to support you every step along the way 🤎"

Alongside Owens, Biles' fellow American gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Zoe Miller had similar heartwarming words for the Olympic champion. Along with expressing gratitude for being there for her, Miller wrote:

"Happiest Birthday to my best freaking friend."

Biles reposts Zoe Miller's' Instagram story

Chiles, who is a training partner of Biles at the World Champions Centre, also wished her on her 27th birthday. Sharing a few pictures of them having fun with each other, she wrote:

"Mo I love you so much, and wouldn't change the world for anything."

Biles reposts Jordan Chiles' Instagram story

Simone Biles has been looking after her younger sister, Adria Biles

2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships-Simone Biles in action

Growing up, Simone Biles' mother wasn't able to take care of her and her younger sister, Adria Biles. They were later adopted by their grandfather Ronald Biles, and his second wife, whom she now calls her 'parents'. While they have taken the utmost care of the Biles' sisters, the Olympic champion has still been 'always looking after' Adria.

Wishing Simone on her 27th birthday, Adria wrote:

"Thank you for always looking after me, supporting me and keeping me mostly sane. ilysfm you are the best big sis"

Simone Biles reposts sisters' Instagram story

Adria is also a gymnast but hasn't featured on the US team yet.