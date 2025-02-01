“My heart” - Simone Biles gushes over an adorable 3-year-old fan’s ‘phone call’ with her

Simone Biles is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all-time. The American is an inspiration for many kids, and she was recently delighted by a young fan’s "phone call" with her.

Biles' fan, a three-year-old named Sloan, has gained popularity on social media, as the toddler's mom shares glimpses of her life with fans. The child is a huge fan of Biles, and is often seen cheering for the gymnast on social media.

Recently, Sloan’s mother shared a video of the toddler calling Biles on her toy phone and proceeding to hold a make-believe conversation with the Olympic champion. Simone Biles was overwhelmed by the toddler's cuteness, and reshared the video on her Instagram story, revealing that she recently met her. Biles wrote:

“My heart. I got to meet sweet Sloan today!!!! she did her sassy pose with me. So adorable! DAY MADE”

So far in 2025, Biles has had a busy schedule. She kicked her year off with a trip to New York alongside husband Jonathan Owens, visiting Hoda Kotb on her last day hosting the Today show. The couple then took a quick trip to Georgia in order to show their support to Biles' former coach Cecile Landi and her University of Georgia gymnastics team, before heading to Switzerland for a cosy getaway.

Simone Biles signs autographs for fans at the Biles Invitational

Taking time out of her busy schedule, Simone Biles recently attended the ‘Biles Invitational’ a meet held for junior gymnasts at her gym, the World Champions Centre. While spending time at the event, Biles, alongside World Championships gold-medalist Joscelyn Roberson and Dulcy Caylor, signed autographs for fans.

Biles enters 2025 on the back of an incredible 2024. Her season last year began at the US Core Hydration Classic, where she won gold on the all-around and floor exercise events. She then moved on to the US National Championships, where she claimed a clean sweep of the podiums. This win marked the second time she had achieved this feat.

Post this, Biles competed at the US Olympic Trials, where she won the all-around yet again to qualify for her third-consecutive Olympics.

At the Paris Games, Simone Biles helped USA reclaim the team gold, while claiming individual victories in the all-around and vault events, and settling for silver on the floor. The gymnast has since taken some time off from competing, and fans are waiting for her return to the gym in 2025.

