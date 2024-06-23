"My kid went crazy for it";"Blue Eyes is so iconic"- Fans react to Noah Lyles pulling out a Yu-Gi-Oh! card for his 100m intro at U.S. Olympic Trials

Before dominating the field at the U.S Olympic Trials, Noah Lyles gave viewers a little surprise when the camera panned to him for his 100m intro. The American pulled out a Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card from his outfit and flashed it to the audiences, leaving fans amazed.

Going into the race, Lyles was heavily favored for the win. The reigning 100m World Champion certainly delivered in those expectations, crossing the finish line first with a time of 9.92 seconds. However, before this impressive performance, the American proved why he's one of the most dynamic personalities of the track and field world, when he pulled off a unique stunt for his introduction ahead of the race.

As the camera panned to him, the commentators in the background can be heard introducing the World Champion, while he reached into the side of his outfit to pull out a Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card. The card was a Blue-Eyes White Dragons, which is supposed to symbolize pride and destruction.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Reacting to this stunt by Noah Lyles, fans on X (formerly Twitter) were left amazed at the American's antics, with one writing:

"My Yu-Gi-Oh loving kid went crazy when he saw this and knew exactly what card Lyles flashed! 💕”

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in to add,

“Blue Eyes is so iconic. Fun stuff.”

Expand Tweet

Here is how other fans reacted to Noah Lyles pulling out a Yu-Gi-Oh! card for his introduction at the U.S Olympic Track and Field Trials:

“Pulling out a Yu Gi Oh card is aura you just can’t manufacture. it comes from within. inborn aura,” one wrote.

“Oh yea, he said I’m bout to go Seto Kaiba on y’all asses! I support this 😂,” another added.

“Bro hella corny but Blue-Eyes White Dragon is automatic respect,” one X user commented.

Noah Lyles on his opening round at the U.S Olympic Track and Field Trials

For Noah Lyles, his opening round at the U.S Olympic Trials couldn't have gone better. After his stunt with the Yu-Gi-Oh! card, the American went on to win his heat with an impressive time of 9.92. This time also made him the fastest sprinter of the day, with Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley in second and third after topping their respective heats.

After the race, Lyles told reporters that he's intending to clock a 9.7 while in Eugene, and that he's confident it'll come.

"It's about focusing in, facing the clock, running to win and letting your body take over.”

Noah Lyles also told the press that he didn't push himself too much in his opening round, and that he ‘shut down’ after the first 60m. The American is next scheduled to run the semifinals for the 100m on Sunday, June 23 at 5:48 p.m. ET. If all goes to plan, Lyles should be back to the track two hours later for the finals.