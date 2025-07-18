"My ninth grade year was really hard" - When Simone Biles opened up on sacrifices she made during her schooling

Simone Biles once reflected on the sacrifices she made during her schooling. Biles attended Benfer Elementary School in Harris County till 2012. As the intensity of her training increased, Biles opted for homeschooling over attending public school.

Ad

In an interview with refinery29.com in 2016, she opened up about being homeschooled to avoid failing due to her absence if she attended public school, as the gymnast navigated a tight competition schedule. She further said that although she missed out on dances and prom, representing the national team was worth it.

"Public school. I had to be homeschooled, just because if I ever went to public school, I would technically fail in the state of Texas for how many days I've missed for competitions," Biles said.

Ad

Trending

"I missed it in the beginning. My ninth grade year was really hard, watching all my friends go to public school and go to the dances, and then, obviously senior year, everyone was talking about prom. It was hard, but I got over it very quickly, because whenever you go out and represent Team U.S.A., it's nothing you can compare to a prom dance!"

Ad

Simone Biles was homeschooled by her father. However, it continued only for some time, as she later found it difficult when her father thought she was a "whiner and procrastinator."

Simone Biles makes her feelings known after receiving the 2025 EPSY Awards

Simone Biles of Team United States during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles won two awards, the Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete - Women’s Sports at the 2025 ESPY Award ceremony on Wednesday, July 16, at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Following the honor, she expressed her gratitude during her speech.

Ad

"Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much," Biles said on receiving the award [0:35 onwards].

"I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you."

Ad

Simone Biles won the honor for her incredible performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning three gold and one silver medal, following her return to the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More