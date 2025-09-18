"My parents were very cautious" - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up parents impact that helped her to achieve career success

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once remembered about her parents Willie and Mary's contribution to her success. Both of Sydney's parents came from an athletic background.

Willie competed for Manhattan College, where he was a three-time 400m NCAA All-American, a three-time IC4A 400m outdoor champion. Her mother competed on the boys' team at Cardinal O’Hara High School and before becoming the manager of the men's track team at Manhattan College. In an interview with NBC Olympics, the multiple-time Olympian opened up on how her parents drew on their experience to schedule her races to avoid fatigue.

“My parents were very cautious [when I was] growing up not to run me too much,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. “They didn’t let me run on a club team because they didn’t want me to burn myself out. They were strategic about spacing things out and progressively getting better and better every year.”

McLaughlin-Levrone is competing at the 2025 World Athletics Championships to win her first gold medal in the 400m event. She earned the spot to compete in Tokyo at the USATF Championships.

"It shows the fitness is there" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shows excitement for 400m finals at the 2025 World Athletics Championships after clocking a record in the semifinal

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo via Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone achieved a historic feat at the ongoing 2025 World Athletics Championships. She ditched the 400m hurdles event and competed in the 400m flat, reaching the semifinal round.

In the semifinal round, held on Tuesday, September 16, McLaughlin-Levrone defeated Amber Anning and Nickisha Pryce by clocking an iconic time of 48.29 seconds. Her timing marked the new American record, surpassing the 14-year-old record of 48.70 seconds registered by Sanya Richards-Ross in 2007. In an interview with Flotrack after breaking the record, she reflected on the race and expressed her gratitude while showing excitement for the finals.

"Honoured, for sure. I definitely wasn't expecting that time, but it shows the fitness is there. I'm excited for the finals, and I'm so grateful to have taken down a record by an amazing woman," McLaughlin-Levrone said. "I think for the last 30 meters were a bit more reserved. I was just trying to maintain but yeah, I mean, it was a fast time. Definitely got to go home and get some food."

She added:

"I wasn't expecting that but like I said, it's not surprising because I know the work been put in. It's really about executing and I'm grateful that it showed me."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in the finals on September 18, 2025, against Amber Anning, Nickisha Pryce, Salwa Eid Nasser, and Marileidy Paulino.

