"My parents had been concerned" - When Simone Biles opened up about transitioning to a new training center amid dealing with shoulder injury

Simone Biles once opened up about how her parents reacted when she had to change her training center while navigating through a shoulder injury. The American athlete revealed how her parents were worried about whether moving around to different training centers would affect her routine as she was aiming to get back into competitive shape after a shoulder injury.

Biles faced a huge challenge after she decided to train under the guidance of long-time Aimee Boorman after the latter decided to leave Bannon's Gymnastix in Spring, Texas in 2014. They faced a lot of struggles in finding a place to train.

Amid all the confusion, Biles' parents decided to build a world-class training facility called the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas. However, the entire project would take about two years to build. The American gymnast practiced with her teammates under the guidance of coach Boorman in a leased space at a gym called Athletes in Motion.

As the construction of the WCC was taking longer than expected and the lease of the gym was getting over, Simone Biles' parents signed a one-year lease with a warehouse where they transferred all their equipment and began training.

Along with the instability with their training center, Biles was also recovering from a shoulder injury that affected the first half of her 2014 season. She spoke about the incident in detail in her memoir 'Simone Biles Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance'.

"My parents had been concerned that all the moving around would disrupt my training routine, especially when I had to get back into competitive shape after my shoulder injury healed. It didn’t help that Aimee wasn’t out on the floor coaching as much as she used to be," she wrote.

"During the six months I’d been taking care of my shoulder, she’d been running the entire gymnastics program at the Warehouse—including all the compulsory and optional JO levels. That often kept her holed up in the office taking care of a mountain of paperwork," she added.

The WCC was ready fourteen months later with over 200 athletes practicing multiple sports right from beginners to elite athletes.

Simone Biles on her parent's support in her gymnastics career

Simone Biles has been very vocal about her parent's unwavering support throughout her gymnastics career. The American athlete spoke to CNN and revealed how her mother has always been her constant source of encouragement and motivates her to push herself to achieve greatness in the sport.

Whenever Biles encounters a bad day in the gym, she revealed that she always reaches out to her mother for emotional support.

“She encourages me and never lets me feel down about something for too long.If I’ve had a bad day in the gym or needed emotional support, she was always there,” she said.

Furthermore, she expressed how her parents attend her events and cheer for her which in turn boosts her morale as well as keeps her motivated.

