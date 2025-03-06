"My version of gymnastics challenges the old norm" - Jordan Chiles opens up about breaking barriers as she gets real about being silenced

Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles recently discussed breaking barriers in gymnastics. Chiles, participating in 2025 collegiate gymnastics, is also busy promoting her autobiography 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams.'

The 23-year-old gymnast recently shared an audio excerpt from her autobiography. She talked about her experience in gymnastics, including the not-so-nice experiences she faced in the past.

Jordan Chiles mentioned in the audio excerpt:

"After so many years of being silenced and forced into dark corners, I now feel so much brighter. I once thought I needed to choose between my own happiness and my sport. I know now that is not the case. You can have your cake and eat it too. You can be happy and be great at the same time, and you can show your joy."

Chiles recounted her forgettable experience, where she had to endure abuse at the hands of her former instructors.

"Smiling and laughing does not mean you lack focus, as I was taught. My version of gymnastics challenges the old norm. I don't look like the gymnastics stars of the decades past, and I stand proud in that knowledge, with every strong, capable fiber of my five-foot tall being," she added.

Chiles recently led her collegiate team, UCLA Bruins to championship victory at the Big Ten Regular Season 2025.

Jordan Chiles opens up about her struggles with ADHD since a young age

Jordan Chiles recounts her struggles with ADHD since a young age [Image Source: Getty]

A few days ago, Jordan Chiles recounted her childhood struggles with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. In an interview with the web portal 'The Cut', the 23-year-old gymnast opened up on her struggles with the disorder, and how she overcame it.

"My sport saved my life. I had really, really bad ADHD when I was younger, and gymnastics helped me calm down. I fell in love with flipping around and doing crazy things. I always had a very spontaneous mind. At a young age, we would go camping and I’d be jumping off cliffs into the water. Did I think I was going to be somebody when I was older? 100 percent. Did I think it was going to be this way? No, not at all," said Chiles.

Jordan Chiles is currently preparing for the 2025 season. If not for the unexpected controversy in the floor exercise event, she would have ended 2024 on a high with her performance at the Paris Olympics,

