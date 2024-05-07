"My whole heart'- Simone Biles' reacts to husband, Jonathan Owens' heartfelt wedding anniversary wish

Simone Biles recently reacted to her husband Jonathan Owen's anniversary wish. The couple got married last year in two wedding ceremonies, one in Texas and the second one in Cabo, Mexico.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had their courthouse wedding ceremony in Texas on April 22, 2023. The couple got married, for the second time weeks later, in a destination wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in presence of their close family and friends. They recently celebrated their first anniversary.

Simone Biles took to Instagram stories to share never seen before glimpses of their destination wedding whereas, on the other hand, her husband, Jonathan Owens took to Instagram to share a heartfelt anniversary wish for his wife.

"Still can’t believe this was a year ago already!!! Hands down the best day of my life I love you so much baby, this is to another amazing year. Can’t wait till we can go back and relive it again," wrote Jonathan Owens in his Instagram post.

Biles replied to the post with a series of emojis and a beautiful message.

" My whole heart," she wrote.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen's Relationship

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had a brief encounter during a football match in 2019, however, they were not introduced to each other. They officially met for the first time on the dating app Raya.

Jonathan Owens admitted in an interview that he did not know who Biles was, which stirred up a huge controversy. They spoke on the dating app after Biles sent the first message.

To their dismay, the world was then hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was during this period that they grew closer to each other. During the initial months, they kept their relationship under wraps.

It wasn't until August 2020 that they made their relationship public by making it Instagram official. They both posted pictures of each other on their social media handles revealing their relationship to the world.

They stood as strong support for each other, as both of them being athletes had several highs and lows in their career. Owens supported Biles when she was going through tough times after withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics. Biles and Owens are considered to be one of the power couples of the sporting world.