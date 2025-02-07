“My whole life people told me that I would never be anything” - Lindsey Vonn opens up about being an inspiration to young kids amid skiing comeback

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most successful skiers of all time, hailed as an inspiration to many. Recently, the American opened up about being regarded as an inspiration for young kids, while reflecting on her own journey to the top.

Vonn first dominated the World Cup circuit between 2001 and 2019, winning 83 races, 16 discipline titles, and four overall titles. She called time on her career in 2019, after dealing with multiple recurring injuries to her knee.

In early 2024, the skier underwent a partial knee replacement surgery and subsequently announced that she would be returning to the slopes. So far, Vonn's comeback has been incredible, and the 40-year-old has already registered multiple impressive results in World Cup races, including a fourth-place finish in the super-G at St. Anton.

Currently, Lindsey Vonn is competing at the 2025 Saalbach World Championships. At the competition, the American was asked by CBC about her thoughts on being an ‘inspiration’ for young kids, to which she replied,

“You know, I think that's the coolest thing about being in this position is that, you know, I can hopefully inspire others to follow their dreams and never give up on themselves. You know, my whole life, since I was a kid, people told me that I would never be anything. And I want kids to know that they can be whatever they set their mind to. As long as they work hard and have fun. So, you know, it's not always about the results, it's about giving your best effort, and I always give 100%. So, no matter if I finish or I don't, you always can count on me giving it my best.”

Lindsey Vonn at the 2025 World Championships

Vonn at the Audi Fis Alpine World Ski Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn’s campaign at the 2025 World Championships has gotten off to a shaky start. On Thursday (February 6), she raced in the super-G, and crashed into a gate, putting an end to her campaign in the event.

Her high-speed crash also resulted in some impact on her arm, but she later told ESPN she was fine, saying,

“I am OK. I hit my nerve somehow and I hit the gate and lost feeling in my arm, but it’s coming back slowly.”

Despite the disappointing result in the super-G race, Vonn's campaign at the World Championships isn't over just yet. The American is scheduled to race the downhill next weekend and will be hoping for a better finish there.

I’m going to be out there and having fun. Maybe it’s not the result I wanted, but I was in the starting gate, I was enjoying it, I was focused, and I had a great time. Just wish it had been a better result. But I have another chance on Saturday,” Vonn was quoted as saying by CNN.

Prior to her retirement, Lindsey Vonn won eight medals at the World Championships, including two golds in 2015.

