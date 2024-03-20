Legendary gymnast Nadia Comaneci recently reflected on her 1976 Olympic pursuits in Montreal, Canada.

Comaneci showed phenomenal gymnastics skills at the 1976 Olympics by securing three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal. She secured the gold medals in the individual all-around, uneven bars, and balance beam events.

The Romanian secured the silver in the team and the bronze in the floor exercise. Apart from the medals, Comaneci also etched her name in history after securing perfect 10s. She scored her first perfect 10 in Montreal on the uneven bars, an element on which she developed an E-rated element, the Comaneci Salto, in the code of points.

While speaking to Olympics.com, she recalled that she created the most challenging gymnastics maneuver accidentally. The five-time Olympic gold medalist was attempting a straddled flip from the lower bar to the high bar when her heel smacked and she grabbed the lower bar without any intention.

"You’re making mistakes, you invent something," Comaneci said. "Mistakes give you a creativity and makes you go somewhere that… ‘Oh, that’s something that body has done before. Let’s try it."

At the same Olympics, the accomplished gymnast went on to score six more perfect 10s. She scored three perfect 10s on the balance beam and the rest on the uneven bars.

Further in the interview, Comaneci, now 62, expressed her disbelief at the fearlessness and dedication she possessed as a 14-year-old. She said:

"Even now, I’m looking back – it’s almost a half century ago – and I’m thinking that the 14-year-old [version of me], the courage, the craziness and determination, I look at that 14-year-old like it’s not me."

"The fashionable way we used to ride to training" - Nadia Comaneci shares a glimpse of her traveling to training with her former teammate

Nadia Comaneci during the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

Nadia Comaneci recently shared an old and rare photo of herself with her teammate Teodora Ungureanu, traveling to training on a cycle.

While Comaneci is seen riding the bike, Ungureanu is sitting behind her, smiling for the photograph. Both are seen carrying a training bag.

"The fashionable way we used to ride to training a FEW years back… with my teammate Teodora❤️"

Both athletes competed at the 1976 Olympics. While Comaneci achieved the perfect 10s exploits in Montreal, Ungureanu secured two silver medals in team and uneven bars and a bronze medal in the balance beam event.