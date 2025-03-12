Nadia Comaneci makes feelings clear on Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade & Jordan Chiles' historic podium moment at Paris Olympics

Gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci expressed her thoughts about the historic first black podium between Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Rebeca Andrade in the floor exercise event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Chiles was, however, stripped of her medal afterward and replaced by Romania's Ana Barbosu.

Andrade scored an impressive 14.166 to beat Biles for the first time at the Olympic Games, while the American placed second in 14.133. Chiles initially placed fifth with a score of 13.666, but a last-minute appeal from her coaches, Cecile and Laurent Landi, improved it to 13.766, earning her third place ahead of Barbosu, who scored 13.700.

Biles and Chiles bowed down to Andrade during the medal ceremony as a gesture of respect for the Brazillian, further adding to the historic first black podium in gymnastics history. Comaneci, who was the first gymnast in history to earn a perfect 10 score, reflected on the moment during an interview with Olympics.com as she said:

"That was a historic moment in the sport of gymnastics, when you were able to see the competition on the podium when Rebecca won the floor, Simone and Jordan Chiles did the bow like that – that all says respect, respect, respect," Comaneci said.

It's worth noting that Comaneci wasn't in favor of the floor finals' initial results, which awarded Chiles the bronze medal, as Barbosu had already been celebrating before the judges improved the American's score.

"I can’t believe we play with athletes mental health and emotions like this… let’s protect them #anabarbosu," Comaneci tweeted.

Romania Gymnastics filed a case in the CAS against the decision, and the court ruled that Landi's appeal exceeded the allowed 60-second timeframe. Thus, the medal was awarded back to Barbosu, whom Chiles named the main culprit behind the controversy.

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama saluted Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Rebeca Andrade for historic black podium

Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles bow to Rebeca Andrade at the Olympic Games Paris 2024:Source: Getty

Former US President Barrack Obama's wife, Michelle, also celebrated the historic all-black podium of Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Rebeca Andrade at the Paris Olympics.

"I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship! You can just feel the love shining through these ladies. Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone!" she said in a post on X.

Biles told Olympics.com in an interview that they hadn't pre-planned the move to bow down to Andrade. However, she realized the impact it would have on the next generation of black gymnasts in the world and decided to give the Brazillian her flowers on the sports' biggest stage.

“As soon as we were standing there, me and Jordan looked at each other. We were kind of all cherishing that together because we knew how special it would be, and we knew the impact that it would make on all the little girls around the world that are trying to do what we’re doing, just for them to know that it’s possible," Simone Biles said.

While Andrade is the most decorated Olympian in Brazil's history, Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the world, with a staggering 11 Olympic and 30 world medals.

