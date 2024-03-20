Legendary Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci recently lauded Simone Biles for her impact on today's generation. The 62-year-old described her as the “gymnast, slash athlete” of today's times.

Comaneci shared that she was impressed by Biles’ real and unstoppable nature. In her opinion, it motivated young girls to take an interest in sports.

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Nadia Comaneci was the star gymnast of her era. Her performances in the mid-1970s were responsible for bringing unimaginable global popularity to gymnastics.

Comaneci was just 14 when she became the first gymnast ever to achieve perfect 10 scores at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

She continued her streak of perfect 10s in six more events in the same Olympics that earned her three gold medals. Moreover, in the following championship in Moscow in 1980, the gymnast bagged two more perfect 10s to win two more gold medals.

Biles and Comaneci at Media Interviews - 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

Recently, the retired gymnast reflected on her glorious journey, when she shared her take on seven-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles. Comaneci told Olympics.com in an interview:

“She’s the gymnast, slash athlete, of this generation.”

The nine-time Olympic medalist was highly impressed with Biles' powerful personality. She said,

“She’s the one to show the power of women and the power of, ‘This is me. This is who I am and nobody’s going to stop me. I want to open doors, I want to show what I can do,’' Comaneci says.

Simone Biles has always been unapologetic about her shortcomings and public criticism of her appearance. Comaneci commended her attitude and said,

“I think it’s great for the sport because she motivated and encourages little girls to play sports.”

Like Comaneci Nadia, Simone Biles also has gymnastics elements named after herself

Biles at Day Nine - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Both Comaneci Nadia and Simone Biles have gymnastics elements named after them. The former is one of the nine Romanian gymnasts who have gymnastics elements named after her.

She has three to her name on uneven bars, known as Comaneci Salto, Comaneci Dismount and Comaneci Layout.

On the other hand, American gymnast Biles boasts five elements in the women's gymnastics Code of Points named after her.

In the vault category, Simone Biles has two elements - Biles Vault and Biles II. She performed the former at the 2018 World Championships and the latter at the 2021 U.S. Classic.

During the 2019 World Championship qualification, she did a double-twisting double-tucked salto backwards dismount off, known as, ‘Biles’ on the balance beam.

In Floor Exercise, Simone Biles has given the world ‘Biles’ and ‘Biles II.” She debuted the first one while podium training at the 2013 U.S. Classic. Her second element came at the qualification for the 2019 World Athletics Championships.