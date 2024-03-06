NAIA Swimming and Diving National Championships 2024: Schedule and Order of Events

The 67th Men's and 42nd Women's NAIA Swimming and Diving National Championships 2024 will take place at the Columbus Aquatics Centre in Columbus, Georgia from March 6 to 9, 2024.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics recently announced the list of qualifiers and the schedule for the 2024 Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving National Championships.

There are 141 entries from 24 different schools in the men's meet of this tournament. Keiser, Florida and St. Thomas, Florida lead with 17 qualifiers each, while Cumberlands (Kentucky) comes in with 15 qualifiers.

The women's meet will feature 28 schools and a total of 164 entries. St. Thomas has the most individual qualifiers with 18, while Keiser and Cumberlands follow with 17 and 13, respectively.

The tournament features a men's team comprising Malte Ahrens, Jose Angel Rivas, Ethan Butler, Clinton Eales, Fabio Martin Rojo, Dario Soria, Man van Schagen and other talented players.

In addition, the NAIA championship women's team includes Maaike Broersma, Jaye Farthing, Natalia Gorska, Sara Motyl, Allie Rutherford, Hannah Woyscheszik, Jordyn Minifie, Natascha Evreinoff and other players.

Schedule and order of events for the NAIA Swimming and Dive National Championships 2024

With a combination of experienced and fresh talent, the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 promises to be an exciting event. Here are the full details of the schedule and order of events for this tournament:

March 6, 2024, WEDNESDAY:

Preliminaries: 3-Meter Diving (1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET)

Finals: 200-yard Medley Relay (4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET)

3-Meter Diving 800-Yard Freestyle Relay

March 7, 2024, THURSDAY:

Morning Session Preliminaries (8 a.m. CT/9 a.m.)

500-Yard Freestyle

200-Yard IM

50-Yard Freestyle

Evening Session Finals (4 p.m. CT/5 p.m.)

500-Yard Freestyle

200-Yard Individual Medley

50-Yard Freestyle

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

MARCH 8, 2024, FRIDAY:

Morning Session Preliminaries (8 a.m. CT/9 a.m.)

400-Yard Individual Medley

100-Yard Butterfly

200-Yard Freestyle

100-Yard Breaststroke

100-Yard Backstroke

1-Meter Diving

Evening Session Finals (4 p.m. CT/5 p.m.)

400-Yard Individual Medley

100-Yard Butterfly

200-Yard Freestyle

100-Yard Breaststroke

100-Yard Backstroke

1-Meter Diving

400-Yard Medley Relay

March 9, 2024, SATURDAY:

Morning Session Preliminaries (8 a.m. CT/9 a.m.)

200-Yard Backstroke

100-Yard Freestyle

200-Yard Breaststroke

200-Yard Butterfly

1650-Yard Freestyle [FINAL Heat 1]

Evening Session Finals (4 p.m. CT/5 p.m.)

1650-Yard Freestyle [FINAL Heat 2]

200-Yard Backstroke

100-Yard Freestyle

200-Yard Breaststroke

200-Yard Butterfly

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

NCAA.com will carry live coverage of the championship round for all five days. This year, at the NAIA Swimming and Diving National Championships 2024, the men will dive in after the ladies in every swimming and diving event. There may be short pauses in certain events between the men's and women's competitions.