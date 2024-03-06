NAIA Swimming and Diving National Championships 2024: Schedule and Order of Events

The 67th Men's and 42nd Women's NAIA Swimming and Diving National Championships 2024 will take place at the Columbus Aquatics Centre in Columbus, Georgia from March 6 to 9, 2024.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics recently announced the list of qualifiers and the schedule for the 2024 Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving National Championships.
There are 141 entries from 24 different schools in the men's meet of this tournament. Keiser, Florida and St. Thomas, Florida lead with 17 qualifiers each, while Cumberlands (Kentucky) comes in with 15 qualifiers.
The women's meet will feature 28 schools and a total of 164 entries. St. Thomas has the most individual qualifiers with 18, while Keiser and Cumberlands follow with 17 and 13, respectively.
The tournament features a men's team comprising Malte Ahrens, Jose Angel Rivas, Ethan Butler, Clinton Eales, Fabio Martin Rojo, Dario Soria, Man van Schagen and other talented players.
In addition, the NAIA championship women's team includes Maaike Broersma, Jaye Farthing, Natalia Gorska, Sara Motyl, Allie Rutherford, Hannah Woyscheszik, Jordyn Minifie, Natascha Evreinoff and other players.
Schedule and order of events for the NAIA Swimming and Dive National Championships 2024
With a combination of experienced and fresh talent, the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 promises to be an exciting event. Here are the full details of the schedule and order of events for this tournament:
March 6, 2024, WEDNESDAY:
Preliminaries: 3-Meter Diving (1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET)
Finals: 200-yard Medley Relay (4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET)
3-Meter Diving 800-Yard Freestyle Relay
March 7, 2024, THURSDAY:
Morning Session Preliminaries (8 a.m. CT/9 a.m.)
500-Yard Freestyle
200-Yard IM
50-Yard Freestyle
Evening Session Finals (4 p.m. CT/5 p.m.)
500-Yard Freestyle
200-Yard Individual Medley
50-Yard Freestyle
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
MARCH 8, 2024, FRIDAY:
Morning Session Preliminaries (8 a.m. CT/9 a.m.)
400-Yard Individual Medley
100-Yard Butterfly
200-Yard Freestyle
100-Yard Breaststroke
100-Yard Backstroke
1-Meter Diving
Evening Session Finals (4 p.m. CT/5 p.m.)
400-Yard Individual Medley
100-Yard Butterfly
200-Yard Freestyle
100-Yard Breaststroke
100-Yard Backstroke
1-Meter Diving
400-Yard Medley Relay
March 9, 2024, SATURDAY:
Morning Session Preliminaries (8 a.m. CT/9 a.m.)
200-Yard Backstroke
100-Yard Freestyle
200-Yard Breaststroke
200-Yard Butterfly
1650-Yard Freestyle [FINAL Heat 1]
Evening Session Finals (4 p.m. CT/5 p.m.)
1650-Yard Freestyle [FINAL Heat 2]
200-Yard Backstroke
100-Yard Freestyle
200-Yard Breaststroke
200-Yard Butterfly
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
NCAA.com will carry live coverage of the championship round for all five days. This year, at the NAIA Swimming and Diving National Championships 2024, the men will dive in after the ladies in every swimming and diving event. There may be short pauses in certain events between the men's and women's competitions.