Natalie Coughlin, Katie Grimes, Torri Huske and others wish Katie Ledecky on her birthday

American swimmer Katie Ledecky was recently showered with tons of birthday wishes from fellow swimmers Natalie Coughlin, Katie Grimes, Torri Huske, and many others. On Sunday, March 17, the world’s greatest female swimmer celebrated her 27th birthday, posting an interesting image of herself on social media.

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Katie Ledecky is currently preparing for her fourth visit to the mega quadrennial Games, representing Team USA. The Maryland native moved to the University of Florida from Stanford following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Under coach Anthony Nesty’s guidance, the legendary swimmer will be seen competing at the US Olympics Trials in June at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Ahead of Ledecky’s ambitious endeavors, she celebrated her birthday. The 21-time World Championship gold medalist posted an Instagram picture of herself. Reflecting her fun personality, Ledecky donned a small green hat with orange tassels and a quirky green-colored necklace over her black t-shirt.

Ledecky added lots of “☘️🍀☘️🍀” in the caption.

On Ledecky’s special day, the swimming community sent her their best wishes. Many renowned swimmers wished her in the comments section.

Former American swimmer and 12-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin wrote:

“Happy birthday Katie!!!”

Natalie Coughlin's comment on Ledecky's post (Image via Instagram)

18-year-old Katie Grimes added party-face emojis:

"🥳🥳🥳"

Katie Grimes' comment on Ledecky's post (Image via Instagram)

Torri Huske, the current American record holder in the 50m butterfly and 100m butterfly disciplines, mentioned:

"Happy birthdayyyy"

Torri Huske's comment on Ledecky's post (Image via Instagram)

Katie Ledecky also received wishes from many more swimmers like Lilly King, Allison Schmitt, and Summer Sanders. Take a look:

Lilly King, Allison Schmitt, and Summer Sander's reaction on Ledecky's post (Image via Instagram)

Katie Ledecky releasing her memoir ahead of US Olympic Swimming Trials 2024

Ledecky at TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville - Day 2

Katie Ledecky, one of the most decorated swimmers in the world, will be releasing her autobiography “Just Add Water” on June 11. The book will cover her inspiring journey as a Maryland swimmer to an Olympic favorite. She will launch her book ahead of the US Olympics Trials to be held from June 15 to 23.

Ledecky announced her book on the occasion of her birthday. She shared an image of her memoir’s cover on Instagram and captioned it:

“I wrote a book! Glad I saved all my journals over the years. I never imagined I would make it to the Olympics, or be at this level, or write a book about this unlikely career that I’ve had.”

She further explained about her upcoming book:

“Just Add Water shares my story of swimming, and shows how the love, support, and encouragement of the people who have influenced me helped make it possible. I’ve really enjoyed this journey, and I hope you will too! You can pre-order wherever books are sold at the link in my bio.”