National Women's Half Marathon and 8K : Event Information, schedule, course, and more

The National Women's Half Marathon will be held in the District of Columbia on May 5, 2024. With runners filled with energy and enthusiasm to cross the finish line, the course of this marathon consists of iconic and scenic sights across Washington DC.

This event will commence and conclude at the West Potomac Park, Washington DC. The participants will receive multiple rewards for being a part of this marathon, including the National Women's Half Marathon & 8K shirt, free race pictures of the runners, and finishers medals for both the Half Marathon and the 8K.

Along with these, the runners will also receive complimentary post-event food and refreshments as well as a post-race party organized for them.

Below is the schedule for the National Women's Half Marathon and 8K

Schedule for the National Women's Half Marathon

May 3, Friday

Packet Pick up

Timing - 11:00 am - 7:00 pm (EDT Timezone)

Potomac River Running Store - Arlington

Address - 4238 Wilson Blvd., Ste 1235, Arlington, VA. 22203

May 4, Saturday

Packet Pick up

Timing - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm (EDT Timezone)

Potomac River Running Store - Vienna

Address - 4238 Wilson Blvd., Ste 1235, Arlington, VA. 22203

May 5, Sunday

Race Day (EDT Timezone)

Packet Pick Up (available to athletes only on special request) - 5:30 am - 6:00 am

6:30 am - Half Marathon Runners called into corrals

6:55 am - National Anthem

7:00 am - Commencement of National Women's Half Marathon

7:15 am - 8K Runner corrals move up

7:30 am - Commencement of National Women's 8K Road Race

9:30 am - Awards Presentation for 8K

10:00 am - Awards Presentation for Half Marathon

11:00 am - Race Course Closes

12:30 pm - Post Event Party Closes

The course of the National Women's Half Marathon and 8K

The race will start from West Potomac Park on Ohio Drive. The course for the National Women's Half Marathon of 13.1 Miles, with both the Half Marathon and 8K courses passing through the scenic beauty of Washington DC, including national monuments such as the Jefferson Memorial, The Lincoln Memorial, The WWII Memorial, and the Korean War Memorial. The time limit of the course is 4 hours.

For the National Women's Half Marathon and the 8K, restrooms as well as water stations equipped with water, gatorade, and ice will be situated every 2 miles for the runners.