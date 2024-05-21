NCAA balance beam champion Audrey Davis to return for fifth year at Oklahoma Sooners

Audrey Davis is all set to return to the Oklahoma Sooners women's gymnastics team for her fifth and final year. Davis's addition to the roster will be of great help for the Sooners, especially after the side's disappointing performance at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships Finals last month.

Even though Davis performed fairly well in the Championship finals, the Sooners failed to assert the same kind of dominance that they showed during their campaigns in 2022 and 2023. Now that Davis is returning, coach KJ Kindler will be relieved and optimistic, knowing the prowess that the 22-year-old brings to the table.

The official social media handle of Oklahoma Sooners Women's Gymnastics recently shared a post to announce the return of Davis. Davis reacted to it by stating:

"Gosh!!! I absolutely cannot wait! Thank you ALL for the love and support it means the world:) BOOMER SOONER FOREVER!!"

Expand Tweet

Davis had a stellar 2024 season as she finished as one of the finalists for the prestigious American Athletic Inc. Award. The 22-year-old also produced a superb performance at the NCAA Championships and finished as the co-champion in the parallel bars and beam balance apparatuses.

Davis will be looking to carry the momentum and form into the next season where her team will be performing in the SEC Conference instead of the Big-12 Conference.

Audrey Davis assists Oklahoma Sooners to victory at the Big 12 Championships 2024

Audrey Davis (Photo: Davis Instagram)

Audrey Davis produced a superb performance at the Lloyd Centre to lead the Oklahoma Sooners side to a victory in the 2024 edition of the Big 12 Championships. This was Sooner's third consecutive victory at the Big 12 Conference Championships which included high-profile teams such as Denver, IOWA State, and Virginia.

Firstly Davis pulled off a masterclass in the bars apparatus, registering a score of 9.975 which took the team tally to 49.725. The Florida native was supported superbly by her junior, Jordan Bowers who scored a perfect 10. Then in the beam balance, Davis started the proceedings on a high note with 9.925 points.

Senior Regan Smith who was in her fifth and last year for the Sooners scored a perfect 10 in the beams to take the team score to 49.775. In the floor exercises, Oklahoma Sooners amassed a score of 49.775 with Audrey Davis scoring 9.925 points. This took the total team score to 198.950 points, a tally which was enough for them to win their final Big-12 title (the Sooners will move to the SEC Conference next season).