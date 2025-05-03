NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship 2025: Teams competing, Bracket, TV schedule, when and where to watch

The highly anticipated 2025 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship is arriving with a promise to keep the fans on their toes with thrilling faceoffs over the next couple of days. It will be held in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Ad

The ninth edition of the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship, which will be held from May 2 to 4, will feature the country's top 16 college teams. After ditching the 17-team playoff format like last year, the 2025 edition will return to its original 16-team format. This year's championships will feature a single-elimination pattern over an elimination bracket, concluding a team's quest even after one loss.

Teams competing, bracket, and schedule of the 2025 Beach Volleyball Championship

USC Trojans during the 2024 Division I Women's Beach Volleyball Championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo via Getty Images)

The USC Trojans and UCLA are the only teams to have ever secured a title in the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship history. While the USC squad has clinched the title six times in 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, the Bruins have lifted the trophy in 2018 and 2019. The schedule for the 2025 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship is given below.

Ad

Trending

First Round, Friday, May 2

4. Loyola Marymount vs. 13. Florida Atlantic — 8 a.m.

5. Southern California vs. 12. North Florida — 9 a.m.

1. UCLA vs 16. Chattanooga — 10 a.m.

8. Florida State vs. 9. Long Beach State — 11 a.m.

15. Georgia State vs. 2. TCU — noon

10. California vs. 7. Texas — 1 p.m.

14. Boise State vs. 3. Stanford — 2 p.m.

11. LSU vs. 6. Cal Poly — 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Saturday, May 3

Winner of UCLA-Chattanooga vs. Winner of Florida State-Long Beach State — 9 a.m.

Winner of Southern California-North Florida vs. Winner of Loyola Marymount-Florida Atlantic — 10 a.m.

Winner of California-Texas vs. Winner of Georgia State-TCU — 11 a.m.

Winner of Boise State-Stanford vs. Winner of LSU-Cal Poly — noon

Ad

Semifinals, Saturday, May 3

First semifinal match — 1 p.m.

Second semifinal match — 2:30 p.m.

Championship, Sunday, May 4

Championship match — 9:30 a.m.

All times listed in Eastern Time

When and where to watch the 2025 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship

All rounds of the 2025 NC Beach Volleyball Championship will be streamed on ESPN networks. While the first three rounds will be streamed on ESPN2, the championship's final round will be covered on ESPN. Fans can also tune in to Fubo to watch the action live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More