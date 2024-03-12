The NCAA D1 Wrestling Championships 2024 is all set to start on March 21. The three-day event will feature the best wrestlers in the USA fighting for the national title.

The national D1 Wrestling Championships 2024 will be held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri from March 21 to 23. The Championships will be divided into two sessions, namely the morning session and the evening session. The first session of the day starts at 11:00 a.m. local time and the second session starts at 6:00 pm local time.

However, fans will be allowed to enter the arena from 9:30 am local time onwards.

The event will have competitions in 10 weight classes. The weight classes can be classified as 125 pounds, 133 pounds,141 pounds,149 pounds,157 pounds,165 pounds,174 pounds, 184 pounds, 197 pounds and heavyweight.

The winner of the event would be crowned individual national champions. The wrestlers will accumulate points as they win which will be considered for their university and the team, with the most points to be conferred with the team national champion title.

Selection process to compete at the NCAA D1 Wrestling Championships 2024

All NCAA member institutions are eligible to compete and qualify for the NCAA D1 Championships. There are a total of 77 institutions which support 2400 wrestlers under the D1 College program.

The NCAA D1 Wrestling Championships will feature a total of 330 wrestlers. Out of the total spots, 70 wrestlers will be determined by automatic qualification. Approximately 190 to 200 wrestlers will qualify for the NCAA Championships based on their performance throughout the season via the accumulation of points.

Automatic qualification is granted to wrestlers who have podium finishes at tournaments throughout the season. The tournaments that would be considered for automatic qualification are the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association, Mid-American Conference, Pac-12 Conference, and Southern Conference.

Here is an overview of the competition schedule (local time):

ROUND DATE DAY TIME Championship First Round March 21 Thursday 12 pm Championship Second Round + Consolations March 21 Thursday 7 pm Championships Quarterfinals + Consolations March 22 Friday 12 pm Championships Semifinals + Blood Round March 22 Friday 8 pm Medal Round March 23 Saturday 11 am Championship Finals March 23 Saturday 7 pm

The NCAA champion will be crowned on March 23, 2024.

Where to Watch the NCAA D1 Wrestling Championships 2024?

The Championships will be broadcast on ESPNU/ ESPN+ from March 21, 2024 at 11:00am local time. You can find more information about broadcasters here.

NCAA D1 Wrestling Championships 2024 Ticket Information

Tickets for the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2024 will be available for sale on the official NCAA website.