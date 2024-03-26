NCAA Gymnastics 2024 regional selections event competitors complete list ft. LSU, Arizona

The 2024 NCAA Gymnastics regular season is over, and the regionals are right around the corner. The 36 teams are divided into groups of nine, with four regionals taking place across Michigan, Arkansas, California, and Florida.

The Michigan and Arkansas regionals will be hosted between April 3-6, while gymnasts in California and Florida get down to business from April 4. Each regional will also see its own share of individual all-around and event specialists battling it out amongst themselves.

The NCAA Gymnastics’ Michigan regional will see Oklahoma, the top ranked team in the country, participate. Also in action will be Alabama, Ohio State, and Illinois. For the Arkansas regionals, No. 2 LSU will be the favorites for the win, with Kentucky looking like a strong contender for second.

Denver will be the highest ranked team going into the California regionals, but they can expect tough competition from the likes of UCLA and Auburn. Lastly, the Florida Gators are the highest ranked team for the regional they are hosting, with Utah and Michigan State ready to give them a fight.

NCAA Gymnastics: Full list of teams and individuals qualified for regionals

NCAA Gymnastics Michigan Regional (University of Michigan, host)

Teams

Alabama

Ball State

Illinois

Kent State

Michigan

NC State

Oklahoma

Ohio State

Penn State

All-Around Competitors

Zoe Middleton, Ball State

Raisa Boris, Eastern Michigan

Payton Murphy, Western Michigan

Individual Event Specialists

Vault – Victoria Henry, Ball State

Vault – Suki Pfister, Ball State

Vault – Alana Fisher, Eastern Michigan

Vault – Arielle Ward, Illinois

Vault – Jaye Mack, Illinois State

Uneven Bars - Ashley Szymanski, Ball State

Uneven Bars – Megan Teter, Ball State

Uneven Bars – Lynden Saltness, Illinois

Uneven Bars – Mia Takekawa, Illinois

Balance Beam – Ella Chemotti, Eastern Michigan

Balance Beam – Mia Takekawa, Illinois

Balance Beam – Nya Kraus, Lindenwood

Floor Exercise – Suki Pfister, Ball State

Floor Exercise – Mia Townes, Illinois

Floor Exercise – Jaye Mack, Illinois State

Floor Exercise – Jordyn Ewing, Pittsburgh

Floor Exercise – Cassie St. Clair, Western Michigan

NCAA Gymnastics Arkansas Regional (University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, host)

Teams

Arkansas

Arizona

Boise State

Brigham Young

Kentucky

LSU

Minnesota

Nebraska

Oregon State

All-Around Competitors

Luciana Alvarado-Reid, Central Michigan

Kendall Whitman, George Washington

Individual Event Specialists

Vault – Sydney Benson, Brigham Young

Vault – Sarah Zois, George Washington

Vault – Kiera O'Shea, Northen Illinois

Uneven Bars – Courtney Blackson, Boise State

Uneven Bars – Emily Lopez, Boise State

Uneven Bars – Anyssa Alvarado, Brigham Young

Uneven Bars – Anna Bramblett, Brigham Young

Uneven Bars – Alyssa Al-Ashari, Northern Illinois

Balance Beam – Emily Lopez, Boise State

Balance Beam – Emma Loyim, Bosie State

Balance Beam – Adriana Popp, Boise State

Balance Beam – Brynlee Anderson, Brigham Young

Balance Beam – Elease Rollins, Brigham Young

Balance Beam – Maya Peters, George Washington

Floor Exercise – Courtney Blackson, Boise State

Floor Exercise – Emma Loyim, Boise State

Floor Exercise – Hallie Hornbacher, Central Michigan

NCAA Gymnastics California Regional (University of California, Berkeley, host)

Teams

Arizona State

Auburn

California

Denver

San Jose State

Southern Utah

Stanford

UCLA

Washington

All-Around Competitors

Maggie Slife, Air Force

Karina Monoz, Iowa

Lauren Macpherson, San Jose State

Niya Randolph, Southern Utah

Individual Event Specialists

Vault – Kayla Pardue, Southern Utah

Vault – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis

Vault – Megan Ray, UC Davis

Uneven Bars – Kara Houghton, Sacramento State

Uneven Bars – Jada Mazury, San Jose State

Uneven Bars – Isabella Neff, Southern Utah

Uneven Bars – Brianna Brooks, Utah State

Balance Beam – Ilka Juk, Iowa

Balance Beam – Katherine Weyhmiller, San Jose State

Balance Beam – Ellie Cacciola, Southern Utah

Balance Beam – Kennedi McClain, Southern Utah

Floor Exercise – Emily Erb, Iowa

Floor Exercise – Jada Mazury, San Jose State

Floor Exercise – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis

NCAA Gymnastics Florida Regional (University of Florida, host)

Teams

Clemson

Florida

Georgia

Iowa State

Maryland

Michigan State

Missouri

Towson

Utah

All-Around Competitors

Rebecca Wells, Clemson

Syd Morris, Long Island University

Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire

Individual Event Specialists

Vault – Molly Arnold, Clemson

Vault – Noelle Adams, Iowa State

Vault – Josie Bergstrom, Iowa State

Vault – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina

Vault – Emily Leese, Rutgers

Uneven Bars – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina

Uneven Bars – Isabelle Schaefer, North Carolina

Uneven Bars – Avery Balsar, Rutgers

Balance Beam – Kielyn McCright, Clemson

Balance Beam – Noelle Adams, Iowa State

Balance Beam – Josie Bergstrom, Iowa State

Floor Exercise – Julia Bedell, Brown

Floor Exercise – Molly Arnold, Clemson

Floor Exercise – Brie Clark, Clemson

Floor Exercise – Molly Adams, Iowa State

Floor Exercise – Kaia Parket, Iowa State

NCAA Gymnastics: Where to watch the regionals?

For fans excited to tune into the action of the NCAA Gymnastics regionals, ESPN+ will live stream all four events.

At the end of the regionals, eight teams will qualify for the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, while four all-around athletes and sixteen event specialists will make the cut. The national championships will take place between the April 18-20 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with ESPN broadcasting that event as well.