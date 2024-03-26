NCAA Gymnastics 2024 regional selections event competitors complete list ft. LSU, Arizona

The 2024 NCAA Gymnastics regular season is over, and the regionals are right around the corner. The 36 teams are divided into groups of nine, with four regionals taking place across Michigan, Arkansas, California, and Florida.
The Michigan and Arkansas regionals will be hosted between April 3-6, while gymnasts in California and Florida get down to business from April 4. Each regional will also see its own share of individual all-around and event specialists battling it out amongst themselves.
The NCAA Gymnastics’ Michigan regional will see Oklahoma, the top ranked team in the country, participate. Also in action will be Alabama, Ohio State, and Illinois. For the Arkansas regionals, No. 2 LSU will be the favorites for the win, with Kentucky looking like a strong contender for second.
Denver will be the highest ranked team going into the California regionals, but they can expect tough competition from the likes of UCLA and Auburn. Lastly, the Florida Gators are the highest ranked team for the regional they are hosting, with Utah and Michigan State ready to give them a fight.
NCAA Gymnastics: Full list of teams and individuals qualified for regionals
NCAA Gymnastics Michigan Regional (University of Michigan, host)
Teams
Alabama
Ball State
Illinois
Kent State
Michigan
NC State
Oklahoma
Ohio State
Penn State
All-Around Competitors
Zoe Middleton, Ball State
Raisa Boris, Eastern Michigan
Payton Murphy, Western Michigan
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Victoria Henry, Ball State
Vault – Suki Pfister, Ball State
Vault – Alana Fisher, Eastern Michigan
Vault – Arielle Ward, Illinois
Vault – Jaye Mack, Illinois State
Uneven Bars - Ashley Szymanski, Ball State
Uneven Bars – Megan Teter, Ball State
Uneven Bars – Lynden Saltness, Illinois
Uneven Bars – Mia Takekawa, Illinois
Balance Beam – Ella Chemotti, Eastern Michigan
Balance Beam – Mia Takekawa, Illinois
Balance Beam – Nya Kraus, Lindenwood
Floor Exercise – Suki Pfister, Ball State
Floor Exercise – Mia Townes, Illinois
Floor Exercise – Jaye Mack, Illinois State
Floor Exercise – Jordyn Ewing, Pittsburgh
Floor Exercise – Cassie St. Clair, Western Michigan
NCAA Gymnastics Arkansas Regional (University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, host)
Teams
Arkansas
Arizona
Boise State
Brigham Young
Kentucky
LSU
Minnesota
Nebraska
Oregon State
All-Around Competitors
Luciana Alvarado-Reid, Central Michigan
Kendall Whitman, George Washington
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Sydney Benson, Brigham Young
Vault – Sarah Zois, George Washington
Vault – Kiera O'Shea, Northen Illinois
Uneven Bars – Courtney Blackson, Boise State
Uneven Bars – Emily Lopez, Boise State
Uneven Bars – Anyssa Alvarado, Brigham Young
Uneven Bars – Anna Bramblett, Brigham Young
Uneven Bars – Alyssa Al-Ashari, Northern Illinois
Balance Beam – Emily Lopez, Boise State
Balance Beam – Emma Loyim, Bosie State
Balance Beam – Adriana Popp, Boise State
Balance Beam – Brynlee Anderson, Brigham Young
Balance Beam – Elease Rollins, Brigham Young
Balance Beam – Maya Peters, George Washington
Floor Exercise – Courtney Blackson, Boise State
Floor Exercise – Emma Loyim, Boise State
Floor Exercise – Hallie Hornbacher, Central Michigan
NCAA Gymnastics California Regional (University of California, Berkeley, host)
Teams
Arizona State
Auburn
California
Denver
San Jose State
Southern Utah
Stanford
UCLA
Washington
All-Around Competitors
Maggie Slife, Air Force
Karina Monoz, Iowa
Lauren Macpherson, San Jose State
Niya Randolph, Southern Utah
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Kayla Pardue, Southern Utah
Vault – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis
Vault – Megan Ray, UC Davis
Uneven Bars – Kara Houghton, Sacramento State
Uneven Bars – Jada Mazury, San Jose State
Uneven Bars – Isabella Neff, Southern Utah
Uneven Bars – Brianna Brooks, Utah State
Balance Beam – Ilka Juk, Iowa
Balance Beam – Katherine Weyhmiller, San Jose State
Balance Beam – Ellie Cacciola, Southern Utah
Balance Beam – Kennedi McClain, Southern Utah
Floor Exercise – Emily Erb, Iowa
Floor Exercise – Jada Mazury, San Jose State
Floor Exercise – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis
NCAA Gymnastics Florida Regional (University of Florida, host)
Teams
Clemson
Florida
Georgia
Iowa State
Maryland
Michigan State
Missouri
Towson
Utah
All-Around Competitors
Rebecca Wells, Clemson
Syd Morris, Long Island University
Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Molly Arnold, Clemson
Vault – Noelle Adams, Iowa State
Vault – Josie Bergstrom, Iowa State
Vault – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina
Vault – Emily Leese, Rutgers
Uneven Bars – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina
Uneven Bars – Isabelle Schaefer, North Carolina
Uneven Bars – Avery Balsar, Rutgers
Balance Beam – Kielyn McCright, Clemson
Balance Beam – Noelle Adams, Iowa State
Balance Beam – Josie Bergstrom, Iowa State
Floor Exercise – Julia Bedell, Brown
Floor Exercise – Molly Arnold, Clemson
Floor Exercise – Brie Clark, Clemson
Floor Exercise – Molly Adams, Iowa State
Floor Exercise – Kaia Parket, Iowa State
NCAA Gymnastics: Where to watch the regionals?
For fans excited to tune into the action of the NCAA Gymnastics regionals, ESPN+ will live stream all four events.
At the end of the regionals, eight teams will qualify for the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, while four all-around athletes and sixteen event specialists will make the cut. The national championships will take place between the April 18-20 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with ESPN broadcasting that event as well.