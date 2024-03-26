NCAA Gymnastics 2024 Regular Season Final Rankings- University of Oklahoma tops the 36 team list, LSU cliches second spot

Week 12 of NCAA Gymnastics has concluded and the top 36 teams have been finalized. These teams have been divided into groups of four for the regionals, where eight teams will get a chance to make an appearance at the nationals.

Topping the list of the 36 teams is Oklahoma State. The Sooners have been phenomenal this season, topping the charts consistently. Their performances this year have also seen them set an NQS of 198.500, breaching their own previous NCAA record.

In second place is Louisiana State University. LSU has had a strong year, with standout performances from gymnasts like Haleigh Bryant and Amari Drayton. The team has won the SEC Championships and will hope to make their third final-four appearance.

The California Golden Bears are the third-ranked team in NCAA Gymnastics at the moment, and they're certainly in form. Early in March, the Bears stormed to their first outright PAC-12 conference championships on the back of a program team and floor-high score.

Lastly, Florida and Utah round out the top five, with a 0.001-point difference in their NQS. The Gators are ahead at the moment, but Utah will look to topple them when they face each other at the regionals.

NCAA Gymnastics: Full list of the top 36

1. Oklahoma - 198.500

2. LSU - 198.215

3. California - 198.180

4. Florida - 197.905

5. Utah - 197.895

6. Denver - 197.825

7. Kentucky - 197.810

8. Alabama - 197.805

9. UCLA - 197.675

10. Michigan State - 197.625

11. Michigan - 197.545

12. Arkansas - 197.445

13. Missouri - 197.420

14. Auburn - 197.315

15. Minnesota - 197.310

16. NC State - 197.120

17. Ohio State - 197.110

18. Oregon State - 197.085

19. Stanford - 197.045

20. Georgia - 197.030

21. Towson - 196.935

22. Arizona State - 196.920

23. Kent State - 196.900

24. Arizona - 196.885

25. Penn State - 196.825

26. Maryland - 196.790

27. Nebraska - 196.780

28. Washington - 196.735

29. Boise State - 196.715

30. Clemson - 196.705

31. Illinois - 196.690

32. BYU - 196.665

33. Southern Utah - 196.660

34. Ball State - 196.600

35. San Jose State - 196.555

36. Iowa State - 196.405

NCAA Gymnastics: When and where to watch the regionals

The top 36 teams from the NCAA Gymnastics season will now fight it out in the regionals for a spot in the nationals.

The four regionals will be held in Michigan, Arkansas, California, and Florida. The Michigan and Arkansas meets will take place from April 3-6, while California and Florida will host the regionals between April 4-7.

Fans eager to catch the action can find a live telecast of all four NCAA Gymnastics regionals on ESPN+.