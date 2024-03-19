NCAA Gymnastics 2024 Week 11 recap: Oklahoma ups its own record-breaking NQS, LSU ends its regular season with a victory over North Carolina

As we approach the tail end of the regular season, it is safe to say that NCAA Gymnastics has seen some spectacular performances across the country. Gymnasts put forward their best as several teams prepared to bid adieu to seniors.

The show-stealers were once again Oklahoma, with another record-breaking performance. Competing on home ground at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, the team notched a 198.775 on Sunday, while facing off against Alabama.

This takes their NQS score to 198.420, beating their own record of 198.355 they set in 2023. With this, Oklahoma remains the No.1 team in NCAA Gymnastics for the ninth consecutive week.

Elsewhere, LSU notched their fifth consecutive victory to close out their regular season. The Tigers were up against North Carolina in front of a supportive audience at the Pete Maravich Assembly Centre in Baton Rouge.

The team dominated the competition, winning 198.250-196.075. With this, the Tigers will head into the SEC Championships this weekend as the first seeds.

Meanwhile, the California Golden Bears also had a strong finish to their NCAA Gymnastics regular season, ending with a perfect slate on home ground. For their last meet, the Bears took on the Stanford Cardinals and the Sacramento Hornet in Berkley.

California finished first with a score of 197.925, meaning they haven't lost a single meet in front of a home crowd this season. Stanford came in second, while the Hornets settled for third.

The Arkansas Razorbacks also delivered fantastic routines this past week, breaching their program score record for the third time this season. The team posted a 198.100, beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers who scored a 197.375.

NCAA Gymnastics: Individual top three in Week 11 power rankings

While teams collectively put up some stunning performances over Week 11 of NCAA Gymnastics, the individual spotlight was on Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers, and California’s eMjae Frazier and Mya Lauzon. The trio currently sits atop the NCAA all-around power rankings for the week.

Bowers’ week saw her become the first Oklahoma Sooner to have scored back-to-back perfect tens on the floor. She also scored a 9.925 on the vault and a 9.975 on the uneven bars.

Three-time defending Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week, eMjae Frazier, has been astounding this season, and she continued that form in California’s meet against Stanford and Sacramento. The sophomore scored 9.975 on the uneven bars and 9.925 on the vault.

Frazier and Lauzon tied for the all-around title with a 39.725 and shared the floor exercise title with two others.