NCAA Gymnastics: Full list of athletes who received the All-American honors ft. Leanne Wong, Haleigh Bryant

On Thursday, NCAA Gymnastics released the list of gymnasts who received All-American honors for the 2024 season. The Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association announced the results on March 28, 2024. The list features various outstanding gymnasts from all over America.

Here is the full list of athletes and their honors:

Grace McCallum was awarded her fourth and fifth regular-season All-American awards and also a second-team distinction. She scored her third perfect 10 of her career on the apparatuses at Arizona, posting an NQS of 9.950. So far this season, McCallum has scored a 9.9+ in 9 of 12 meets along with seven victories in the apparatus.

Maile O'Keefe received her seventh regular season All-America award this year along with her fourth first-team distinction on the apparatus. She scored 10.0 score in the 2024 Pac-12 Championships as well as the fourth perfect score on the apparatus. She was ranked second in the nation and posted an NQS of 9.990.

Abby Paulson earned her fourth All-America honor in the regular season and also achieved first-team distinction for the third time. Moreover, she scored 9.9+ on the apparatus. In the nationwide chart, Paulson is ranked 6th on the beam with an NQS of 9.955.

Haleigh Bryant from the LSU team owned an NQS of 9.965 on the vault, 9.960 on bars, 9.950 on the beam, and 9.965 on the floor. In her eight meets, she scored 9.900 in all events and had 10s on each apparatus.

In addition, she also held the title of No.1 gymnast in the country for 10 out of 12 weeks of competition, which includes top-10 rankings in events.

Leanne Wong from Florida Gators attained first-team honors for uneven bars for the third consecutive season and has also taken the second-team honors for balance beam and all-around. She is now an 18-time All-American, which includes 8 NCAA and 10 WCGA regular season.

NCAA Women's Gymnastics 2024 selection show dates revealed

The 2024 NCAA women's gymnastics selection show dates have been declared. The Regional competition will start on April 3, continuing through national selections beginning on April 8, and eventually leading to the National championship scheduled from April 18 to April 20.

The Arkansas and Michigan Regional matches are set to be played from April 3 to 9 and the California and Florida Regionals will take place from April 4 to 7.