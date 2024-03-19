NCAA men's gymnastic rankings (week 11): Stanford moves to No.1 spot, Nebraska drops 5th

The latest set of NCAA Men's gymnastics rankings are out after week 11. Stanford University from the MPSF conference leads the way in the list with an average score of 415.133 which increased from 413.300 after week 10.

Stanford managed to move up the table in the NCAA rankings to reign above Oklahoma who finished top of the table after week 10. Oklahoma failed to manage progress in their average score after managing just 410.50 points against Stanford on the weekend. They are currently with a 414.533 average score.

Third on the list is Michigan from the Big Ten conference with an average score of 411.350. They managed to move from the fifth position in the table after week 10 to the third position courtesy of their 425.50-point match against Penn State on Sunday.

They are followed by Illinois in the fourth position in the Big Ten conference. Illinois managed to hold their stand in the table and improve their average score from 410.117 to 411.017 courtesy of their win against Ohio State on the weekend where they managed 413.20 points.

No.5 to No.10 in NCAA gymnastics rankings

Nebraska men's gymnastics team

Fifth on this list is Nebraska from the Big Ten Conference. They were dethroned from their third position over the week by Michigan as they didn't have any fixture over the week. Thus, they didn't have any chance to improve their average score from 410.217.

Nebraska is followed by Penn State with a 404.600 average score. Over the week they faced a defeat at the hands of Michigan. However, even after their loss, Penn State was able to improve their average score from 402.533 after week 10.

Ohio State is in the seventh position in the table with an average score of 402.083. Over the week they faced a defeat against Illinois. However, they improved their average score from 399.067 after week 10.

California managed to hold onto the eighth position in the NCAA rankings table with an average score of 397.317. The Navy and Air Force are in the ninth and tenth position in the table with average scores of 394.617 and 393.067 respectively.

2024 NCAA Men's Gymnastics Complete rankings

1. Stanford MPSF- 415.133

2. Oklahoma MPSF- 414.533

3. Michigan Big Ten- 411.350

4. Illinois Big Ten- 411.017

5. Nebraska Big Ten- 410.217

6. Penn State Big Ten- 404.600

7. Ohio State Big Ten- 402.083

8. California MPSF- 397.317

9. Navy ECAC- 394.617

10. Air Force MPSF- 393.067