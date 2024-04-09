NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships is set to start on April 19 and will be held at the Covelli Center in Columbus. Ohio. The selection announcement for the two-day tournament will happen on April 9, Tuesday.

For the selection procedure, the Men's gymnastics committee will select 12 teams as well as five individual and all-around competitors for the qualifying stages. After the qualifying stages, three teams and three individual and all-around competitors will be selected for the finals of the Championships.

The tickets for the event will be available on the official site of the NCAA and their price varies from $10 for a single session for seniors (62+) and $16 for adults. Moreover, the all-session tickets priced at $30 (for students) and $44 (for the general public) for the event are also made available on the NCAA's official site.

The NCAA gymnastics Championships were established in the year 1938 and since then the event has been one of the most premium events for gymnastics in the collegiate circuit. Chicago clinched the title in the debut year of the gymnastics championship. Penn State and Oklahoma have been the most successful teams in the competition with 12 gymnastics titles each.

In recent years, Stanford has grown to be an elite powerhouse in the competition with four back-to-back titles from 2019-2023. Thom Glielmi, Stanford's coach has worked wonders for the Cardinals ever since he arrived in 2003 as an assistant coach.

Under Glielmi, Stanford will be charging for the fifth consecutive title in the 2024 edition of the Championships. However, regular campaigners such as Oklahoma and last-time runners-up Michigan will pose a strong challenge to the Glielmi's side. Aside from Oklahoma, UCLA and Utah are also in fine form and will surely present a seat for title contention.

NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships: Schedule and Order of events

Tuesday, April 9

3 PM ET- Selection Announcement

Friday, April 19

1 PM ET- Session one of the Championships Qualifiers

7 PM ET- Session two of the Championships Qualifiers

Saturday, April 20

6 PM ET- Finals of the Championships

NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships 2024: Where to Watch?

All the events and stages of the NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships 2024 will be live-streamed on the official website of the NCAA and the live updates from the tournament will also be regularly posted on the site.

Besides NCAA, ESPN+ will also livestream the events from the 2024 edition of the Championships.