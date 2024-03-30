NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Results Today: Leon Marchand bags victory in 400y IM, Arizona St clinches 400y Medley Relay | Day 3

  • home icon
By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Mar 30, 2024 08:22 IST
Leon Marchand secures the top position in the men's 400 Yard IM at the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships.

Day 3 of the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships witnessed a few thrilling performances from the athletes with Leon Marchand bagging a gold medal in the 400 Yard IM.

The four-day competition commenced on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. While the morning session held the preliminary rounds for all the events, Day 3 of the championships featured the finals of 400-yard IM, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard backstroke, 3-meter diving, and 400 Yard medley relay.

With the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympics slated in June 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the annual swimming college championships are promising a few intense face-offs

NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Day 3 Results

The list of final results of Day 3 of the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships is given below

Men 400 Yard IM at the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships

  1. Leon Marchand - 3:32.12
  2. David Schlicht - 3:35.27
  3. Baylor Nelson - 3:37.46
  4. Jack Hoagland - 3:37.53
  5. Jake Magahey - 3:37.64
  6. Mason Laur - 3:37.98
  7. Gio Linscheer - 3:39.90
  8. Tristan Jankovics - 3:40.57

Men 100-Yard Butterfly

  1. Josh Liendo - 43.07
  2. Tomer Frankel - 43.85
  3. Luke Miller - 43.90
  4. Youssef Ramadan - 43.95
  5. Ilya Kharun - 44.26
  6. Aiden Hayes - 44.39
  7. Gal Cohen Groumi - 44.46
  8. Dare Rose - 44.46

Men 200 Yard Freestyleat the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships

  1. Luke Hobson - 1:28.81
  2. Jack Alexy - 1:29.75
  3. Chris Guiliano - 1:30.38
  4. Charlie Hawke - 1:30.58
  5. Rafael Miroslaw - 1:30.84
  6. Jordan Crooks - 1:31.03
  7. Gabriel Jett - 1:31.16
  8. Murilo Sartori - 1:32.12

Men 100 Yard Breaststroke

  1. Liam Bell - 49.53
  2. Brian Benzing - 50.59
  3. Denis Petrashov - 50.91
  4. Noah Nichols - 50.93
  5. Carles Coll Marti - 51.06
  6. Josh Matheny - 51.07
  7. Julian Smith - 51.18
  8. Ron Polonsky - 51.25

Men 100 Yard Backstroke at the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships

  1. Brendan Burns - 43.86
  2. Kacper Stokowski - 43.89
  3. Adam Chaney - 43.99
  4. Hubert Kos - 44.13
  5. Destin Lasco - 44.22
  6. Owen McDonald - 44.46
  7. Ruard Van Renen - 44.75
  8. Jonny Marshall - 44.86

Men 3 mtr Diving

  1. Carson Tyler - 476.85 20
  2. Quentin Henninger - 461.75
  3. Jack Ryan - 444.20
  4. Cameron Cash - 409.20
  5. Bryden Hattie - 406.95
  6. Victor Povzner - 404.50
  7. Lyle Yost - 404.05
  8. Yutong Wang - 365.90

Men 400 Yard Medley Relay

  1. Arizona St - 2:58.49
  2. Florida - 3:00.32
  3. Tennessee - 3:01.27
  4. California - 3:01.55
  5. Indiana - 3:01.61
  6. NC State - 3:02.20
  7. Virginia Tech - 3:02.76
  8. Michigan - 3:03.13
  9. Notre Dame - 3:03.26
  10. Stanford - 3:03.55

Edited by Aniket Rai
