NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Results Today: Leon Marchand bags victory in 400y IM, Arizona St clinches 400y Medley Relay | Day 3

Day 3 of the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships witnessed a few thrilling performances from the athletes with Leon Marchand bagging a gold medal in the 400 Yard IM.
The four-day competition commenced on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. While the morning session held the preliminary rounds for all the events, Day 3 of the championships featured the finals of 400-yard IM, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard backstroke, 3-meter diving, and 400 Yard medley relay.
With the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympics slated in June 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the annual swimming college championships are promising a few intense face-offs
NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Day 3 Results
The list of final results of Day 3 of the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships is given below
Men 400 Yard IM at the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships
- Leon Marchand - 3:32.12
- David Schlicht - 3:35.27
- Baylor Nelson - 3:37.46
- Jack Hoagland - 3:37.53
- Jake Magahey - 3:37.64
- Mason Laur - 3:37.98
- Gio Linscheer - 3:39.90
- Tristan Jankovics - 3:40.57
Men 100-Yard Butterfly
- Josh Liendo - 43.07
- Tomer Frankel - 43.85
- Luke Miller - 43.90
- Youssef Ramadan - 43.95
- Ilya Kharun - 44.26
- Aiden Hayes - 44.39
- Gal Cohen Groumi - 44.46
- Dare Rose - 44.46
Men 200 Yard Freestyleat the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships
- Luke Hobson - 1:28.81
- Jack Alexy - 1:29.75
- Chris Guiliano - 1:30.38
- Charlie Hawke - 1:30.58
- Rafael Miroslaw - 1:30.84
- Jordan Crooks - 1:31.03
- Gabriel Jett - 1:31.16
- Murilo Sartori - 1:32.12
Men 100 Yard Breaststroke
- Liam Bell - 49.53
- Brian Benzing - 50.59
- Denis Petrashov - 50.91
- Noah Nichols - 50.93
- Carles Coll Marti - 51.06
- Josh Matheny - 51.07
- Julian Smith - 51.18
- Ron Polonsky - 51.25
Men 100 Yard Backstroke at the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships
- Brendan Burns - 43.86
- Kacper Stokowski - 43.89
- Adam Chaney - 43.99
- Hubert Kos - 44.13
- Destin Lasco - 44.22
- Owen McDonald - 44.46
- Ruard Van Renen - 44.75
- Jonny Marshall - 44.86
Men 3 mtr Diving
- Carson Tyler - 476.85 20
- Quentin Henninger - 461.75
- Jack Ryan - 444.20
- Cameron Cash - 409.20
- Bryden Hattie - 406.95
- Victor Povzner - 404.50
- Lyle Yost - 404.05
- Yutong Wang - 365.90
Men 400 Yard Medley Relay
- Arizona St - 2:58.49
- Florida - 3:00.32
- Tennessee - 3:01.27
- California - 3:01.55
- Indiana - 3:01.61
- NC State - 3:02.20
- Virginia Tech - 3:02.76
- Michigan - 3:03.13
- Notre Dame - 3:03.26
- Stanford - 3:03.55