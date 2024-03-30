NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Results Today: Leon Marchand bags victory in 400y IM, Arizona St clinches 400y Medley Relay | Day 3

Day 3 of the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships witnessed a few thrilling performances from the athletes with Leon Marchand bagging a gold medal in the 400 Yard IM.

The four-day competition commenced on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. While the morning session held the preliminary rounds for all the events, Day 3 of the championships featured the finals of 400-yard IM, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard backstroke, 3-meter diving, and 400 Yard medley relay.

With the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympics slated in June 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the annual swimming college championships are promising a few intense face-offs

NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Day 3 Results

The list of final results of Day 3 of the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships is given below

Men 400 Yard IM at the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships

Leon Marchand - 3:32.12 David Schlicht - 3:35.27 Baylor Nelson - 3:37.46 Jack Hoagland - 3:37.53 Jake Magahey - 3:37.64 Mason Laur - 3:37.98 Gio Linscheer - 3:39.90 Tristan Jankovics - 3:40.57

Men 100-Yard Butterfly

Josh Liendo - 43.07 Tomer Frankel - 43.85 Luke Miller - 43.90 Youssef Ramadan - 43.95 Ilya Kharun - 44.26 Aiden Hayes - 44.39 Gal Cohen Groumi - 44.46 Dare Rose - 44.46

Men 200 Yard Freestyleat the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships

Luke Hobson - 1:28.81 Jack Alexy - 1:29.75 Chris Guiliano - 1:30.38 Charlie Hawke - 1:30.58 Rafael Miroslaw - 1:30.84 Jordan Crooks - 1:31.03 Gabriel Jett - 1:31.16 Murilo Sartori - 1:32.12

Men 100 Yard Breaststroke

Liam Bell - 49.53 Brian Benzing - 50.59 Denis Petrashov - 50.91 Noah Nichols - 50.93 Carles Coll Marti - 51.06 Josh Matheny - 51.07 Julian Smith - 51.18 Ron Polonsky - 51.25

Men 100 Yard Backstroke at the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships

Brendan Burns - 43.86 Kacper Stokowski - 43.89 Adam Chaney - 43.99 Hubert Kos - 44.13 Destin Lasco - 44.22 Owen McDonald - 44.46 Ruard Van Renen - 44.75 Jonny Marshall - 44.86

Men 3 mtr Diving

Carson Tyler - 476.85 20 Quentin Henninger - 461.75 Jack Ryan - 444.20 Cameron Cash - 409.20 Bryden Hattie - 406.95 Victor Povzner - 404.50 Lyle Yost - 404.05 Yutong Wang - 365.90

Men 400 Yard Medley Relay

Arizona St - 2:58.49 Florida - 3:00.32 Tennessee - 3:01.27 California - 3:01.55 Indiana - 3:01.61 NC State - 3:02.20 Virginia Tech - 3:02.76 Michigan - 3:03.13 Notre Dame - 3:03.26 Stanford - 3:03.55