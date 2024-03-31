NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Final Results: Leon Marchand wins 200y Breaststroke, Zalan Sarkany tops 1650y Freestyle

Day 4 of the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships featured the final events for men's 1650 Yard Freestyle, 200 Yard Backstroke, 100 Yard Freestyle, 200 Yard Breaststroke, Platform Diving, 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, and 200 Yard Butterfly.

The four-day annual college swimming championships that kicked off on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, came to a conclusion on March 30, 2024, at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

With the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials nearing from June 15 to 23 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the highly anticipated 2024 Summer Olympics to be held in the French capital in July and August, there were some impressive performances from the competing swimmers.

Leon Marchand continued his rich vein of form as he won the 200 yards breaststroke while Zalan Sarkany won the 1650 yards freestyle event.

On that note, let's take a look at the results of Day 4 from the NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships.

NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Day 4 Results

Men 1650 Yard Freestyle

Zalan Sarkany - 14:30.57 Gio Linscheer - 14:36.01 Andrew Taylor - 14:37.80 Krzyszto Chmielewski - 14:39.10 Owen Lloyd - 14:39.18 Jack Hoagland - 14:39.19 Bar Soloveychik - 14:41.40 Ilia Sibirtsev - 14:41.87 Charlie Clark - 14:42.69 Mason Mathias - 14:43.69

Men 200 Yard Backstroke

Destin Lasco - 1:35.37 Hubert Kos - 1:35.90 Owen McDonald - 1:36.63 Jonny Marshall - 1:37.04 Kacper Stokowski - 1:38.15 Bradley Dunham - 1:38.43 Brendan Burns - 1:38.62 Tommy Janton - 1:40.25

Men 100 Yard Freestyle at the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships

Josh Liendo - 40.20 Guilherme Santos - 40.55 Jack Alexy - 40.59 Jordan Crooks - 40.61 Chris Guiliano - 40.66 Matt Brownstead - 41.50 Jack Dolan - 41.50 Bjorn Seeliger - 41.80

Men 200 Yard Breaststroke

Leon Marchand - 1:46.35 Matthew Fallon - 1:48.48 Carles Coll Marti - 1:49.99 Liam Bell - 1:50.15 David Schlicht - 1:50.67 Noah Nichols - 1:50.69 Jassen Yep - 1:51.51 Jack Kelly - 1:53.27

Men Platform Diving

Clayton Chaplin - 383.85 Quentin Henninger - 385.00 Geoffrey Vavitsas - 387.80 Bryden Hattie - 403.60 Jordan Rzepka - 412.10 Carson Paul - 421.15 Maxwell Weinrich - 437.05 Carson Tyler - 465.20

Men 400 Yard Freestyle Relay at the 2024 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships

Arizona St - 2:44.23 Florida - 2:45.31 Notre Dame - 2:45.58 Tennessee - 2:46.11 NC State - 2:46.22 California - 2:46.36 Virginia Tech - 2:46.77 Alabama - 2:47.95 Indiana - 2:48.19 Michigan - 2:48.45

Men 200 Yard Butterfly

Ilya Kharun - 1:38.26 Dare Rose - 1:38.61 Aiden Hayes - 1:39.16 Tomer Frankel - 1:39.35 Gabriel Jett - 1:39.72 Noah Bowers - 1:39.94 Gal Groumi Cohen Groumi - 1:40.05 Brendan Burns - 1:41.73