NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024: Schedule and where to watch | Day 2

The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 are underway in Indianapolis, Indiana, and we're already on day two of the competition. There are 13 races on tap today, including five finals.

The morning session will treat fans to the trials for the 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley, 50-yard freestyle, and one-meter diving. The evening session will see the top eight from each race battle it out for gold, while the remainder participate in consolation finals.

Arizona State University's Leon Marchand is the top qualifier for the 500-yard free, and remains the favorite for the win, leading the pack by three seconds. Meanwhile, his teammates Hubert Kos and Owen McDonald tp[ the chart in the 200-yard individual medley, but will likely face a fight from the likes of California's Destin Lasco and Michigan's Gal Cohen Groumi.

So far into the championships, we've already seen some breathtaking action. Wednesday's schedule had only two races, the 200-yard medley relay and the 800-yard freestyle relay but they were enough to dazzle.

First up in the 200-yard relay, the Florida Gators pulled off a massive upset when they beat top seed ASU, on their way to setting a NCAA and US Open record. NC State took third place, just half a second behind Arizona.

The 800-yard was a similar story. This time around, California got the better of top seeds Arizona, claiming the NCAA and US Open records en route to their victory.

With another day of the NCAA men's swimming and diving championships beckoning, it remains to be seen what upsets take place today.

NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships Day 2: where to watch

Fans eager to catch up on all the action that goes down in Indianapolis can tune into the ESPN+ network for a livestream of the full championships.

NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships Day 2: Schedule today

All times noted are ET

Trials: 500-yard freestyle, 10 a.m.

Trials: 200-yard individual medley, 10 a.m.

Trials: 50-yard freestyle, 10 a.m.

Trials: One-meter diving, noon

Consolation Finals: One-meter diving, 5:15 p.m.

Consolation Finals: 500-yard freestyle, 6 p.m.

Finals: 500-yard freestyle, 6 p.m.

Consolation Finals: 200-yard individual medley, 6 p.m.

Finals: 200-yard individual medley, 6 p.m.

Consolation Finals: 50-yard freestyle, 6 p.m.

Finals: 50-yard freestyle, 6 p.m.

Finals: One-meter diving, 6 p.m.

Finals: 200-yard freestyle relay, 6 p.m.