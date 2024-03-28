NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships: Swimmers with most individual titles ft. Pablo Morales, Caeleb Dressel

The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships is the annual collegiate men's event in the United States. The tournament was established in 1924 and takes place in a 25-yard pool. More than 30 teams participate in the event annually to determine the winners of various disciplines.

Over the years top athletes such as Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, and Leon Marchand have graced the competition. The championships include several events such as freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, individual medley, etc.

Texas Longhorns have clinched the championship for the most number of times (15) with their most recent title victory coming in 2021. However, the California Bears have been unbeatable in the last two campaigns winning the tournament back-to-back in 2022 and 2023 with 487.5 and 482 points respectively.

With all this said, let's take a look at the swimmers with the most number of individual titles in the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships.

List of swimmers with the most number of individual titles in the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships

Caeleb Dressel

Pablo Morales - Stanford University

The three-time Olympic gold medalist Pablo Morales is the first name on the list with a tally of 11 NCAA individual titles with two titles in 1984 and three each in 1985, 1986, and 1987. Morales is also the all-time leading scorer in the championships with an incredible point tally of 235.

John Naber - University of Southern California

The five-time Olympic medalist John Naber is the second on the list with 10 individual titles. Naber clinched three titles in the 1974 and 1975 tournaments and two each in 1976 and 1977. He led the University of Southern California to four consecutive NCAA Championships (1974-1977).

Jack Medica - Washington University

The 1936 Olympic gold medalist is the third name in the list with nine individual titles. Medica won three titles each in 1934, 1935 and 1936. He won each of the 200m, 400m, and 1500m freestyle events thrice in a row during his time at Washington University.

Roy Saari - University of Southern California

The 1964 Olympic gold medalist Roy Saari holds the fourth position on the list with nine individual titles. Saari clinched three titles each during his campaigns in 1964, 1965, and 1966.

Caeleb Dressel - University of Florida

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel is the fifth name on the list with nine individual titles as well. Caeleb clinched his first and only title in 2015 and never looked back from there onwards as he amassed eight more in the next three years. He won titles in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.