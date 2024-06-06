NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 Results: Habtom Samuel and Victor Kiprop secure top places in 10,000m

The 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships commenced on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The athletes showed incredible performances on Day 1 of the event in the 10,000m, hammer throw, pole vault, javelin throw, long jump, and shot put.

The four-day event will conclude on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the Hayward Field in Eugene on the University of Oregon campus. The 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will feature 42 events. Let's take a look at the results of the events from Day 1.

Habtom Samuel records personal best to secure victory in the 10,000m at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Habtom Samuel displayed a stunning performance, securing a gold medal in the men's 10,000m at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships even after faltering once in the race. He took the lead to record his personal best time of 28:07.82. Samuel was followed by Victor Kiprop, who registered 28:08.59.

Rowan Hamilton topped the hammer throw final after registering a mark of 77.18m. He left behind Kenneth Ikeji and Angelos Mantzourains with 77.12 and 75.50m, respectively. Leo Neugebauer dominated three events in the men's decathlon. He scored 7.86m, 17.46m, and 2.07m in long jump, shot put and high jump, respectively.

The results for final events on Day 1 of the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are given below.

Men Hammer Finals:

Rowan HAMILTON - 77.18m Kenneth IKEJI - 77.12m Angelos MANTZOURANIS - 75.50m Israel OLOYEDE - 75.29m Nikolaos POLYCHRONIOU - 74.18m Trey KNIGHT - 74.00m Tarik ROBINSON-O'HAGAN - 72.81m Parker FEUERBORN - 71.42m

Men Pole Vault Final:

Keaton DANIEL - 5.67m Clayton SIMMS - 5.62m Christyan SAMPY - 5.52m Simen GUTTORMSEN - 5.52m Cody JOHNSTON - 5.52m James RHOADS - 5.52m Skyler MAGULA - 5.52m Max MANSON - 5.37m

Men Javelin Final at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships:

Marc MINICHELLO - 80.70m Chandler AULT - 79.31m Devoux DEYSEL - 75.14m necherem Prosper NNAMDI - 75.07m Keyshawn STRACHAN - 74.95m Remi ROUGETE - 74.23m Mike STEIN - 72.81m Cameron BATES - 72.09m

Men Long Jump Finals:

Chrstyn John STEVENSON - 8.22m Jeremiah DAVIS - 8.07m Malcolm CLEMONS - 8.05m Johnny BRACKINS - 8.03m Wayne PINNOCK - 7.98m Charles GODFRED - 7.90m Goodness IREDIA - 7.86m Nikaoli WILLIAMS - 7.76

Men Shot Put Final:

Tarik ROBINSON-O'HAGAN - 20.88m Jason SWARENS - 20.38m Dylan TARGGART - 20.23m Danny BRYANT - 20.02m Courtney LAWRENCE - 19.92m Alexander KOLESNIKOFF - 19.70m Tyler SUDDUTH - 19.67m Kevin SHUBERT - 19.63m

Men 10000 M Final at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships:

Habtom SAMUEL - 28:07.82 Victor KIPROP - 28:08.59 Denis KIPNGETICH - 28:10.25 Ernest CHERUIYOT - 28:10.81 Chandler GIBBENS - 28:10.87 Ian KIBIWOT - 28:11.65 Sanele MASONDO - 28:13.29 Patrick KIPROP - 28:13.99

Decathlon Men 100 M Final:

Peyton BAIR - 10.30 Edgar CAMPRE - 10.56 Leo NEUGEBAUER - 10.64 Tayton KLEIN - 10.64 Austin WEST - 10.68 Jack TURNER - 10.78 Jami SCHLUETER - 10.79 Ryan TALBOT - 10.79

Decathlon Men Long Jump Final:

Leo NEUGEBAUER - 7.86m Tayton KLEIN - 7.40m Jack TURNER - 7.37m Austin WEST - 7.29m Edgar CAMPRE - 7.24m Aiden OUIMET - 7.24m Yariel SOTO TORRADO - 7.21m Josh FARMER - 7.18m

Decathlon Men Shot Put Final at 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships:

Leo NEUGEBAUER - 17.46m Edgar CAMPRE - 15.34m Peyton BAIR - 15.34m Lee WALBURN - 15.00m Alexander JUNG - 14.61m Jami SCHLUETER - 14.57m Austin WEST - 4.56m Lucas VAN KLAVEREN - 14.02m

Decathlon Men High Jump Final:

Leo NEUGEBAUER - 2.07m Peyton BAIR - 2.01m Tayton KLEIN - 2.01m Austin WEST - 1.98m Scott BOON - 1.95m Diarmuid O'CONNOR - 1.95m Sean MURPHY - 1.92m Micheal MAY - 1.92m

Decathlon Men 400 M Final:

Peyton BAIR - 47.38 Jack TURNER - 47.62 Lucas VAN KLAVEREN - 47.86 Ryan TALBOT - 48.00 Austin WEST - 48.02 Leo NEUGEBAUER - 48.03 Dominique HALL - 48.14 Edgar CAMPRE - 48.16