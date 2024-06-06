NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 Results: Habtom Samuel and Victor Kiprop secure top places in 10,000m

The 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships commenced on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The athletes showed incredible performances on Day 1 of the event in the 10,000m, hammer throw, pole vault, javelin throw, long jump, and shot put.
The four-day event will conclude on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the Hayward Field in Eugene on the University of Oregon campus. The 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will feature 42 events. Let's take a look at the results of the events from Day 1.
Habtom Samuel records personal best to secure victory in the 10,000m at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Habtom Samuel displayed a stunning performance, securing a gold medal in the men's 10,000m at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships even after faltering once in the race. He took the lead to record his personal best time of 28:07.82. Samuel was followed by Victor Kiprop, who registered 28:08.59.
Rowan Hamilton topped the hammer throw final after registering a mark of 77.18m. He left behind Kenneth Ikeji and Angelos Mantzourains with 77.12 and 75.50m, respectively. Leo Neugebauer dominated three events in the men's decathlon. He scored 7.86m, 17.46m, and 2.07m in long jump, shot put and high jump, respectively.
The results for final events on Day 1 of the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are given below.
Men Hammer Finals:
- Rowan HAMILTON - 77.18m
- Kenneth IKEJI - 77.12m
- Angelos MANTZOURANIS - 75.50m
- Israel OLOYEDE - 75.29m
- Nikolaos POLYCHRONIOU - 74.18m
- Trey KNIGHT - 74.00m
- Tarik ROBINSON-O'HAGAN - 72.81m
- Parker FEUERBORN - 71.42m
Men Pole Vault Final:
- Keaton DANIEL - 5.67m
- Clayton SIMMS - 5.62m
- Christyan SAMPY - 5.52m
- Simen GUTTORMSEN - 5.52m
- Cody JOHNSTON - 5.52m
- James RHOADS - 5.52m
- Skyler MAGULA - 5.52m
- Max MANSON - 5.37m
Men Javelin Final at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships:
- Marc MINICHELLO - 80.70m
- Chandler AULT - 79.31m
- Devoux DEYSEL - 75.14m
- necherem Prosper NNAMDI - 75.07m
- Keyshawn STRACHAN - 74.95m
- Remi ROUGETE - 74.23m
- Mike STEIN - 72.81m
- Cameron BATES - 72.09m
Men Long Jump Finals:
- Chrstyn John STEVENSON - 8.22m
- Jeremiah DAVIS - 8.07m
- Malcolm CLEMONS - 8.05m
- Johnny BRACKINS - 8.03m
- Wayne PINNOCK - 7.98m
- Charles GODFRED - 7.90m
- Goodness IREDIA - 7.86m
- Nikaoli WILLIAMS - 7.76
Men Shot Put Final:
- Tarik ROBINSON-O'HAGAN - 20.88m
- Jason SWARENS - 20.38m
- Dylan TARGGART - 20.23m
- Danny BRYANT - 20.02m
- Courtney LAWRENCE - 19.92m
- Alexander KOLESNIKOFF - 19.70m
- Tyler SUDDUTH - 19.67m
- Kevin SHUBERT - 19.63m
Men 10000 M Final at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships:
- Habtom SAMUEL - 28:07.82
- Victor KIPROP - 28:08.59
- Denis KIPNGETICH - 28:10.25
- Ernest CHERUIYOT - 28:10.81
- Chandler GIBBENS - 28:10.87
- Ian KIBIWOT - 28:11.65
- Sanele MASONDO - 28:13.29
- Patrick KIPROP - 28:13.99
Decathlon Men 100 M Final:
- Peyton BAIR - 10.30
- Edgar CAMPRE - 10.56
- Leo NEUGEBAUER - 10.64
- Tayton KLEIN - 10.64
- Austin WEST - 10.68
- Jack TURNER - 10.78
- Jami SCHLUETER - 10.79
- Ryan TALBOT - 10.79
Decathlon Men Long Jump Final:
- Leo NEUGEBAUER - 7.86m
- Tayton KLEIN - 7.40m
- Jack TURNER - 7.37m
- Austin WEST - 7.29m
- Edgar CAMPRE - 7.24m
- Aiden OUIMET - 7.24m
- Yariel SOTO TORRADO - 7.21m
- Josh FARMER - 7.18m
Decathlon Men Shot Put Final at 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships:
- Leo NEUGEBAUER - 17.46m
- Edgar CAMPRE - 15.34m
- Peyton BAIR - 15.34m
- Lee WALBURN - 15.00m
- Alexander JUNG - 14.61m
- Jami SCHLUETER - 14.57m
- Austin WEST - 4.56m
- Lucas VAN KLAVEREN - 14.02m
Decathlon Men High Jump Final:
- Leo NEUGEBAUER - 2.07m
- Peyton BAIR - 2.01m
- Tayton KLEIN - 2.01m
- Austin WEST - 1.98m
- Scott BOON - 1.95m
- Diarmuid O'CONNOR - 1.95m
- Sean MURPHY - 1.92m
- Micheal MAY - 1.92m
Decathlon Men 400 M Final:
- Peyton BAIR - 47.38
- Jack TURNER - 47.62
- Lucas VAN KLAVEREN - 47.86
- Ryan TALBOT - 48.00
- Austin WEST - 48.02
- Leo NEUGEBAUER - 48.03
- Dominique HALL - 48.14
- Edgar CAMPRE - 48.16