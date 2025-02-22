"NCAA policy still allows men on women's teams"- Riley Gaines slams NCAA policy amid Donald Trump's executive order on Transgender athletes

Riley Gaines reacted to President Donald Trump's White House meeting when he confronted Maine Governor Janet Mills over her state's stance on transgender athletes in women's sports. This exchange follows Trump's executive order banning transgender women from participating in female sports that threaten to withhold federal funding from non-compliant states.

Governor Mills responded by asserting Maine's commitment to adhere to state and federal laws, indicating potential legal action against the administration. The NCAA amended its policy to align with the executive order, restricting women's sports participation to individuals assigned female at birth. Despite this, the policy permits those assigned male at birth to practice with women's teams under specific conditions.

Reflecting on the US President's meeting, a user posted the video on X/Twitter on February 22, 2025, with a transcript of the audio in the caption.

Riley Gaines voiced her opinion on X by reposting the news on her official handle alongside a caption:

"BOOM. But worth noting the NCAA has NOT complied with federal law. Actually, their new policy is in direct conflict with federal law and Trump's thoroughly written EO. The NCAA policy still allows men on women's teams and in women's locker rooms."

Gaines is actively following Trump's actions on his executive order signed on February 5, 2025, which bans transgender athletes from female sports, following a trophy controversy in 2022.

Gaines was tied with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the 200-yard freestyle event at the NCAA Women's Swimming Championship. However, the NCAA awarded the trophy to Thomas and informed Gaines she would receive hers later in the mail.

Riley Gaines reflects on the NCAA's new transgender policy

Riley Gaines at the Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty

Riley Gaines criticized the NCAA's new transgender policy, arguing that it still allows male athletes to access women's teams and facilities. She pointed out that while the policy bans trans women from competing in women's sports, it permits them to practice with female teams and receive the same benefits as other women athletes. She believes this creates loopholes for biological males in women's spaces despite the supposed restrictions.

The former swimmer also raised concerns about the lack of screening and oversight. Under previous rules, the NCAA required trans women to meet testosterone level requirements, but the new policy removed such conditions. Without clear definitions of male and female, Gaines warned that the policy could be exploited, allowing male biology to claim eligibility for women's teams based on their birth certificates.

Criticizing the NCAA policy, the 24-year-old in February 2025 said:

This policy explicitly allows men and women on the women’s team. No matter how you read it, men are still allowed to receive women’s benefits, which includes access to their locker rooms. There’s no screening. There’s no oversight. All of those and more are just a few reasons why this NCAA policy is certainly problematic. (aol.com)

The issue of transgender athletes in female sports has taken a hit following the Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's controversy when the athlete injured Italian opponent Angela Carini within 46 seconds of the match.

