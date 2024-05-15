NCAA set to to take up new reforms regarding the transgender women inclusion policy

National College Athletic Association's (NCAA) transgender policy is under the scanner yet again as new reports suggest that the collegiate athletics regulating body is set to bring in new reforms. Last month, the association had already stated that the current transgender policy is being reviewed.

Outposts' reports suggest that the apex collegiate athletics regulatory body is planning to ban the participation of transgender women athletes in five sports namely swimming, water polo, track and field events (both indoor and outdoor tournaments), and cross-country events. The major reason for this advancement is the provisions that are being followed by global regulatory bodies such as World Athletics and World Aquatics.

Amid this growing uncertainty, the NCAA Board issued a written statement which read:

"College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America and the NCAA will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports and ensure fair competition for all student-athletes in all NCAA championships."

However, even after the development of new policies, the association would still allow the participation of transgender women athletes in fifteen other sports.

The association's 2022 review of the transgender policy had already propounded that transgender women's participation in collegiate-level tournaments would be done based on the athlete's testosterone level.

However, the body has been facing a serious level of pressure from external stakeholders and bodies for its transgender inclusion policy, especially after Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer clinched a title during the 2022 NCAA Championships.

The former Tennessee swimmer and media activist Riley Gaines has criticized the body for its stance on Thomas's participation in the women's circuit of the sport as well as for Title X of the US Constitution.

Supporters request the NCAA to allow participation of the transgender athletes

Megan Rapinoe

The debate over the inclusion of transgender athletes in collegiate sports has been a trending topic of discussion in the sporting circuit. Not only the popular opinion is divided into two groups but also cited valid reasons for their stance.

The most recent take regarding this was last month when numerous former athletes signed petitions and letters requesting the National College Athletic Association to refrain from banning transgender athletes.

Megan Rapinoe, the former Seattle Reign FC player also came in support of the transgender athletes. Rapinoe wrote in her statement:

"To my fellow cis women athletes: The time is now to say loud and clear that bans against trans athletes framed as ‘protecting women’s sports’ do not speak for us, and do nothing to protect us. To the trans athletes fearing that they may be sidelined from the sport they love: I see you and hear you and I am WITH YOU"

The supporters of the transgender athletes also include Sue Bird, the former Seattle Storm point guard.